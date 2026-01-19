Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Brazil’s BTG Pactual in Davos

On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Andre Esteves, Chairman of BTG Pactual, one of Brazil’s leading investment banks and asset management companies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

President Ilham Aliyev touched upon Azerbaijan’s macroeconomic stability and fiscal discipline, as well as its long-term development strategy. He emphasized that the policies implemented in this direction have positively contributed to strengthening the country’s position as a reliable partner in international financial markets.

The head of state highlighted that leading international credit rating agencies have further upgraded Azerbaijan’s credit rating, elevating it to investment grade with a positive outlook.

Andre Esteves spoke about the global geographical scope of his company’s operations and its experience working with institutional investors. He provided information on the investment approaches BTG Pactual applies across various regions.

It was noted that preliminary discussions have recently been held between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan and BTG Pactual regarding potential areas of cooperation and strategic priorities, with dialogue continuing on matters of mutual interest.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on global economic processes, the current situation in international financial markets, institutional investors’ approaches to different regions, the investment climate in emerging markets, long-term investment strategies, and mutual investment projects.

BTG Pactual, established in 1983, manages assets exceeding nearly half a trillion US dollars.