Signing of the EU–Mercosur agreements: an opportunity to strengthen cooperation

SLOVENIA, January 17 - Slovenia considers the Partnership Agreement (EMPA) to be a balanced outcome, promoting trade and economic growth while upholding high environmental and social standards. The country therefore supports the Agreement and advocates its effective implementation and consistent compliance with all commitments, particularly those relating to sustainability.

The Agreement will create one of the world’s largest trade zones, covering a market of around 700 million consumers. The EU is Mercosur's second-largest trading partner. Between 2014 and 2024, the value of trade in goods increased by 36%, reaching €111 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, the value of trade in services exceeded €42 billion in 2023.

Slovenia’s key concerns, particularly those relating to agriculture, the environment and climate commitments, have been adequately addressed in the Agreement. According to a study by the Centre of Business Excellence at the University of Ljubljana's School of Economics and Business, the Agreement will have a small but positive overall impact on Slovenia. These legally binding sustainability commitments are supported by monitoring and enforcement mechanisms and are compliant with the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), as well as with workers' rights and environmental protection.

The Agreement addresses the concerns of EU farmers and Member States by providing a set of measures to protect sensitive agri-food sectors. Access to the agricultural market is balanced and controlled by permanent, limited import quotas for sensitive agricultural products. These quotas are being introduced gradually alongside the strongest protective measures to date, in order to prevent a surge in imports that could harm EU farmers. In parallel, a series of measures will be introduced to support farmers' competitiveness on the global stage. These measures include strengthened import controls and audits to ensure the strict and effective enforcement of EU food, health and safety standards, as well as a concrete commitment to aligning production standards, and will be supported by the Unity Safety Net, a €6.3 billion fund for crisis measures to help the EU agricultural sector.

The EU-Mercosur Partnership Agreement (EMPA) is an important strategic milestone, confirming the EU's commitment to open, rules-based trade and strengthening economic resilience and geopolitical partnerships with Latin America. It facilitates enhanced political dialogue and cooperation in areas such as climate change, digital transformation, mobility, counter-terrorism and crisis management. Until the full Partnership Agreement (EMPA) enters into force, the Interim Trade Agreement (ITA) – its trade pillar – will apply.

For Slovenia, the Agreement provides an opportunity to strengthen economic, sectoral and diplomatic ties with Mercosur countries as part of a broader European strategic approach. It creates new export opportunities, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the industry and services sectors, while ensuring that all EU regulatory standards relating to food and consumer safety are maintained. The Agreement will also contribute to Slovenia's greater global competitiveness and strengthen its economic security by diversifying its supply chains, including with regard to critical raw materials. It also confirms Slovenia's commitment to rules-based international trade.

You can find details of the agreements on the European Council website.