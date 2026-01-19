By Popular Demand: Happy Tails Brings Back Expert Dog Training to St. Ann

Happy Tails is reinstating their dog training department in 2026

St. Louis pet hotel adds to its services by reviving their discontinued dog training department

We're so excited to bring this beloved service back to St. Louis dog owners.” — Michael Schifano

ST. ANN, MO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Tails , a dog boarding facility serving St. Louis pet owners, is reinstating their dog training department following a successful change in leadership. Since dog training was phased out by the previous owners in early 2025, local pet parents have been eagerly awaiting its return. Now in 2026, this restoration marks the beginning of a new era for Happy Tails as a pet business.In addition to dog boarding, Happy Tails offers dog grooming and dog daycare. These have been Happy Tails’ only core services in their training department’s absence. Now that dog training is being reintroduced, Happy Tails boasts a full platter of pet care services—all under one roof. Those who are curious about this new service can even book a full dog training evaluation for free before committing.To relaunch their dog training service, Happy Tails hosted a “Grand Opening Giveaway” for local pet parents in December of 2025. While only one lucky winner won 12 weeks of free dog training, over 200 pet owners entered the giveaway. The demand for professional dog training in St. Louis is strong, and Happy Tails can now meet that demand with this next chapter."Our head dog trainer is already swamped with new training inquiries," said Michael Schifano, the new owner of Happy Tails. "We're so excited to bring this beloved service back to St. Louis dog owners."According to the National Institute of Health , dog owners that consult a dog trainer, especially for behavioral issues, are more likely to turn to aversive training methods. Happy Tails utilizes a more positive training approach. Force-free, reward-based training methods are not only more humane, but more effective in the long run. As Happy Tails reestablishes their dog training department, they continue in their mission to meet the needs of pets and their owners with compassion and efficiency.BOILERPLATEAbout Happy Tails: Happy Tails is a top dog boarding facility with a 5-star rating across hundreds of reviews. Their services include dog boarding, dog daycare, dog training, and dog grooming. It is one of the few pet boarding businesses that stays open 24 hours a day. Happy Tails is located in St. Ann, MO and serves dog owners across St. Louis.

