MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE NAMES NEW BOARD CHAIR AND TRUSTEES

Caitlin Stella, MPH, CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, has been named chair of the Museum of Discovery and Science Board of Trustees.

New board leadership brings expanded expertise to support MODS’ role as a regional leader in STEM education, play-based learning and community impact.

The new board leadership will guide MODS as a beacon for curiosity and community impact.” — Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) announced the appointment of Caitlin Stella, MPH, Chief Executive Officer of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital , as chair of its Board of Trustees. MODS also welcomes two new trustees whose diverse expertise in healthcare, technology and finance will strengthen the Museum’s leadership and community impact: Brian Huseman, vice president of public policy at Amazon and David Greenberg, president of Greenberg Capital and the Martin B. Greenberg Foundation.“We believe science has the power to unite, inspire and transform lives,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “Our new Board leadership reflects that belief. Their collective experience and commitment to innovation will guide us as we deepen the Museum’s role as a beacon for curiosity, creativity and community impact.”The MODS Board of Trustees is composed of volunteer leaders who advance the Museum’s mission of connecting people to inspiring science and safeguard its future. Dedicated to South Florida’s diverse communities, the Trustees help shape strategy, ensure financial strength and champion equitable growth through STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education, community programs and partnerships. Their leadership sets the foundation for MODS’ continued innovation and impact.Chair of MODS Board of TrusteesCaitlin Stella, MPH, serves as CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, where she leads one of Florida’s most respected pediatric institutions. A healthcare executive with more than two decades of experience in public health and hospital administration, Stella began her career at UCLA Health. Her leadership journey includes senior roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and UCLA Health’s Mattel Children’s Hospital and Women’s Health programs.A committed child health advocate, Stella serves on the national board of children’s hospital’s Solutions for Patient Safety and locally on boards of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Florida, Jack and Jill Center, Florida Association of Children’s Hospitals and the Broward Economic Council. She is a member of YPO (Young Presidents’ Organization) and the International Women’s Forum. She has been recognized for her leadership by organizations including March of Dimes, American Heart Association and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and has received prestigious awards from Becker’s Healthcare, the South Florida Business Journal and the Health Foundation of South Florida.“MODS has an extraordinary legacy of inspiring discovery through play,” said Stella. “Play is how children heal, learn and grow. Play is where curiosity begins and at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, it is the language in which children communicate and cope. I am honored to help guide MODS as it continues creating joyful, transformative experiences that build confidence, connection and a lifelong love of learning. Enriching and educational experiences for children are part of healthy development, and we are happy to support this aspect of the MODS mission.”New TrusteesBrian Huseman is vice president of public policy at Amazon and serves as the company’s senior representative in South Florida. His two decades of leadership in technology, law and government affairs include roles at Intel Corporation, the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. A champion of innovation and consumer trust, Huseman serves on multiple national boards, including the Internet Association, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Connect Committee and Information Technology Industry Council. He also contributes locally through involvement with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Broward Performing Arts Foundation and Winterfest.“Education is one of the most powerful forces for progress and MODS brings that to life every day,” said Huseman. “The Museum makes science real and inspiring for every child who walks through its doors. I’m proud to support a mission that builds a stronger, smarter and more connected South Florida.”David Greenberg is president of Greenberg Capital and the Martin B. Greenberg Foundation, combining expertise in finance with a deep commitment to philanthropy and education. A longtime supporter of MODS, Greenberg has funded programs such as Navy STEM Days and continues to champion accessibility in STEM education. His foundation supports cultural and educational institutions across South Florida, including the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Greenberg’s community leadership includes service on the boards of Winterfest, Junior Achievement and the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.“I’m inspired by the incredible people who make MODS what it is, from the volunteers to the staff and board members, all dedicated to creating a legacy of science and discovery for our community,” said Greenberg. “Every day, the Museum opens doors to new possibilities for kids. I hope each child leaves with more questions, more curiosity and a deeper desire to understand the world around them.”Additional LeadershipIn addition to Stella, Huseman and Greenberg, the Museum’s Board of Trustees represents a dynamic cross-section of South Florida’s business, civic and cultural leaders. These individuals bring expertise across education, healthcare, law, finance, technology and the arts. Together, they provide strategic vision, governance and community insight to ensure the Museum’s continued innovation, impact and long-term success.MODS Board of Trustees 2026 Officers and MembersChair: Caitlin Stella, MPH, CEO, Joe DiMaggio Children’s HospitalVice Chair: Erick Strati, commercial banking market executive, Wells FargoImmediate Past Chair: Johnathan Robertson, founder and CEO, Create CapitalTreasurer: Brian Clay, executive vice president, commercial banking, BankUnited, N.A.Secretary: Joshua Bass, vice president, product development, JM Family EnterprisesTrusteesMoises Almonte, senior vice president market leader, PNCDr. Ana Benedetti, DMD, MSD, owner/doctor of dental medicine, Benedetti OrthodonticsRonald L. Book, Esq., attorney/managing partner, Ronald L. Book, P.A.Rick Burgess, shareholder, GunsterAnita Byer, founding, Setnor Byer Insurance & Risk and The Human EquationBaldwyn English, external affairs manager, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL)M. Austin Forman, president, American Marketing & Management Inc.Debra Hixon, chair, Countywide At-Large, Seat 9, Broward County School BoardDerek Javarone, vice president and senior portfolio manager, Northern TrustSandra M. Juliachs, senior vice president and Fort Lauderdale market executive, Bank of AmericaThe Hon. Chip LaMarca, Florida Legislature, Florida House of RepresentativesRobert B. Lochrie III, Esq., partner, Lochrie & Chakas, P.A.Yvette Martinez, associate state director, AARPDominick Miniaci, Esq., attorney/managing partner, Dominick F. Miniaci, P.A.Kelly Phillips, partner, Grant ThorntonStacy Ritter, CEO, Visit LauderdaleBrandon Singer, CFO, CTS EnginesShea Smith, director of assurance and advisory services, Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors + CPAsKenneth Stiles, president, Stiles CorporationShane Strum, CEO, Broward Health, and interim CEO, Memorial Healthcare SystemEric Spann, sales director – Broward, South Florida, Southern Glazer’s Wine & SpiritsJon L. Swergold, Esq., shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, LLPNicky Tesser, Senior Manager, Regional Manager, JetBluePhilip Verde, managing director, Truist Wealth, Truist BankAs MODS looks ahead, the board’s diverse expertise will help shape the Museum’s next era of growth, innovation and community engagement across South Florida and beyond.###About the Museum of Discovery and ScienceOpened in 1977 as The Discovery Center, today the Museum of Discovery and Science(MODS) is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. MODS connects people to inspiring science, providing STEM education and cultural experiences for 450,000+ visitors annually in the 150,000 sq. ft. facility. MODS is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) for three decades. MODS has added to that distinction by being named Broward’s Hub for Resilience Education by the Board of the Community Foundation of Broward, selected by the LEGO Foundation as one of only 21 museums nationwide to join the Playful Learning Museum Network and awarded the prestigious 2023 IMLS National Medal for Museum Service.The Museum welcomes visitors from all walks of life. The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).Like us or follow us on social media:Facebook: facebook.com/modsftlX (formerly Twitter): x.com/modsftlInstagram: instagram.com/modsftlHeadshots available upon request.

