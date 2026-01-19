International SEO Consultant Launches Global Services After Achieving 700,000 Monthly Visitors for Gaming Brand

NIGERIA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muyiwa Adekojede, an international SEO consultant with experience across six continents, has announced the availability of international SEO services for businesses seeking to expand their global search visibility.The announcement follows a track record that includes growing a gaming publication from 500 to over 700,000 monthly visitors within 18 months. Additional documented results include a 233% traffic increase for a UK e-commerce brand and recovery campaigns that restored over 156% organic traffic for clients affected by algorithm updates."Most businesses think international SEO is just about translating content," said Adekojede. "It's not. It's about understanding how Google determines which country's search results you appear in—domain structure, hreflang implementation, local backlinks, and search behavior that varies by market. Spanish speakers in Spain, Mexico, and the US search completely differently for the same products."Services and ApproachThe international SEO services cover technical SEO audits, on-page optimization, link building, content strategy, and market-specific targeting. Adekojede has worked with businesses in industries including gaming, e-commerce, technology, health, cosmetics, and professional services.The service model operates at 40-50% below typical agency pricing, addressing a gap between DIY SEO approaches and enterprise-level agency retainers that often start at $1,500-$5,000 monthly."Good SEO shouldn't only be available to companies that can afford $5,000 a month," Adekojede added. "I'm targeting businesses that are serious about global growth but have been priced out of quality SEO services."Case Study HighlightsDocumented campaigns include:1. Gaming publication: 500 to 700,000+ monthly visitors over 18 months, achieving visibility across the US, Germany, UK, India, Brazil, Spain, Russia, Indonesia, and the Philippines—without translated content2. UK e-commerce store: 233% traffic increase through WooCommerce optimization3. News publication: 156% traffic recovery after losing 1,212 backlinks, with impressions reaching 3.34 million monthlyAvailabilityBusinesses interested in international SEO services can request a free technical SEO audit at muyiwa.com.ng/free-consultation. The audit includes a detailed PDF report identifying technical issues, prioritized recommendations, and a roadmap for improving global search visibility.About Muyiwa AdekojedeMuyiwa Adekojede is an international SEO consultant who has worked with businesses across six continents in industries including gaming, e-commerce, technology, health, and professional services. His work includes technical SEO, on-page optimization, link building strategy, and international market targeting. He holds certifications from Google, HubSpot Academy, and Blue Array, and has contributed to publications including TheCable, Dataphyte, TheGamer, and Face2Face Africa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.