Bucket List Unveils New Luxury Vacation Rentals on the French Riviera and in Provence

Bucket List Villa expands its portfolio with ultra-luxury, private villas for exclusive experiences

ST. BARTHS, FRANCE, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bucket List Villa , a specialist in luxury villa rentals in Saint-Barthélemy, announces the expansion of its portfolio to include French Riviera vacation rentals and private villas in Provence. This move reflects the company’s strategy to offer international clients exceptional, bespoke stays in prestigious destinations, with unparalleled service and discretion.Each property in the Bucket List Villa portfolio is a rare and private address, carefully selected for its architecture, location, and exclusivity. These private villas for rent feature luxurious spaces, private pools, entertainment lounges, fully equipped kitchens, and terraces with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean or Provençal landscapes. The villas are designed for bespoke stays, meeting the expectations of discerning travelers seeking privacy, comfort, and unique experiences.In addition to these French Riviera vacation rentals and private villas, Bucket List Villa offers premium services and exclusive experiences, including private chefs, luxury transportation, and curated local activities tailored to each guest’s preferences. From in-villa wellness treatments to private excursions and last-minute arrangements, every detail is seamlessly orchestrated to elevate the overall stay. A dedicated butler can optionally oversee the entire stay with excellence and discretion, ensuring flawless coordination, personalized attention, and absolute comfort for guests seeking a truly refined and effortless lifestyle.This expansion responds to the growing demand for exclusive vacation rentals and private villas in iconic regions of the French Riviera and Provence. By adding these ultra-luxury French Riviera vacation rentals to its portfolio, Bucket List Villa reaffirms its commitment to providing exclusive addresses, private escapes, and unparalleled experiences for high-end travelers worldwide. For guests, this evolution translates into broader destination choices, seamless continuity of service, and the same level of confidence and refinement they associate with the brand.

