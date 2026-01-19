247Rep Launches Free AI WhatsApp Marketing Automation Tool with Web Widget That Sells and Replies to Customers

247Rep Feature Poster

New Platform Reduces Customer Support Calls by 60% for Early Adopters Through Intelligent WhatsApp and Web Widget Automation

The industry convinced everyone that good AI costs $100+ monthly. We're proving that's nonsense. Start with a dollar. Scale when you're ready. Keep your money for actually growing your business.” — Oluwatobi Shodimu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 247Rep officially launched today, introducing a free AI WhatsApp marketing automation platform that makes customer service and sales automation seamless and easy. Every user gets 20 free credits to start automating immediately – no credit card required, no trial period.

One early-adopting organization reported a 60% reduction in customer support calls within three weeks of using the platform, with customer satisfaction scores higher than their previous manual support system.

What Makes This AI WhatsApp Marketing Automation Different

247Rep launches with two powerful tools: WhatsApp automation and a fully customizable web widget. While most chat automation platforms focus primarily on sales conversion, 247Rep was designed to handle everything: sales, customer support, and service delivery, all in one place.

"Businesses don't just need to sell – they need to support customers after the sale," said Tobi, founder of 247Rep. "Our AI handles everything from answering pre-sale questions to helping existing customers resolve issues, all with the same intelligence and consistency."

AI That Sounds Exactly Like You

247Rep uses an innovative training approach that lets the AI sound exactly like you. You don't have to manually program responses or create complicated decision trees. Instead, train the AI by typing or speaking to it.

The system analyzes your speech patterns, vocabulary choices, and tone to create a communication model that mirrors your voice. You can also train it through typed input or by analyzing your past customer conversations. The AI gathers this knowledge and forms a communication style that matches yours exactly.

WhatsApp Features That Actually Solve Real Problems

1. Visual Product Catalog: Add images of your products, details of your services, prices, and variants – everything displays right in the WhatsApp conversation. Customers can browse and purchase without leaving the chat.

2. Advanced Message Scheduling: Schedule messages to send at specific times, even when you're offline. Messages send even when your computer or phone is turned off completely, ensuring follow-ups and reminders never get missed.

3. Order Management Dashboard: When the AI makes a sale, it automatically gathers orders on the order page so you can track and fulfill them easily. No more digging through chat history. Everything is automatically logged with full customer details.

4. Intelligent Escalation: The AI monitors conversation complexity and customer sentiment, automatically notifying you when human intervention would improve outcomes. You can also manually escalate by clicking a button to take over the chat, then de-escalate by turning the AI back on.

Web Widget With Auto-Learning Technology

The web widget is fully customizable – from the button to the colors, design, style, logos, and fonts – everything is customizable.

1. Automatic Knowledge Base Building: When the web widget is embedded into your website, it automatically gathers information about the site. Even without adding any knowledge base, the AI already understands what your business is about by analyzing product pages, FAQs, policies, and all published content.

2. Persistent Conversation Memory: Unlike typical website chat widgets that reset on page refresh, 247Rep maintains complete conversation history across devices and time periods. Customers can start a conversation on desktop, continue it on mobile hours later, and return days afterward to find everything preserved.

3. Voice Input and File Sharing: Users can enable voice input, where customers can speak instead of typing. They can also enable file sharing to allow customers to share images, videos, and documents like PDFs. The AI analyzes and responds to these files contextually in real time.

The General Manager: Your AI Business Intelligence Assistant

A unique feature in 247Rep is the "General Manager" – an AI system that monitors all customer interactions across both WhatsApp and web widget channels.

This oversight AI identifies patterns, suggests knowledge base improvements, flags high-value sales opportunities, and provides strategic insights. It also serves as an intelligent memory assistant, instantly retrieving specific conversations and customer details on demand.

You can ask questions like "Who was the customer with the password issue?" or "Give me a summary of my conversation with James," and the General Manager instantly pulls up relevant conversations with context and summaries.

"Think of it as having an experienced manager who remembers every customer interaction and can recall any detail instantly," Tobi explained. "You never have to dig through chat history again."

Start Free, Scale When You're Ready

247Rep gives you 20 free credits when you sign up – enough to experience the full power of AI automation without spending a dime. No credit card required. No trial limitations.

When you've exhausted your free credits, you can add credits for as low as $1. This pay-as-you-go approach means you only pay when you need more, and you're never locked into monthly subscriptions or usage restrictions.

With 247Rep, you add credit to your account and pay only for what you actually use. This flexibility makes enterprise-level automation accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Available Now – Start Automating in Minutes

247Rep is available immediately at www.247rep.app with no waitlist, approval process, or mandatory sales consultations. You can sign up, claim your 20 free credits, train your AI, and begin automating customer interactions within minutes.

The platform currently supports WhatsApp Business API integration and web widget integration, with Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger support planned for future releases.

Real Results for Real Businesses

"We were getting over 200 support calls daily, mostly for basic questions like password resets and feature locations," said one company's operations manager. "The AI handles those instantly now. Our team focuses on complex issues, and customers get help immediately instead of waiting in queue."

About 247Rep

247Rep is a free AI-powered customer service and sales automation platform developed by The Meridia Labs. Founded by Oluwatobi Shodimu, the company's mission is to make enterprise-level automation accessible to businesses of all sizes through free credits and flexible pay-as-you-go pricing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.