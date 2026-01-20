Tractor Tuesday Founder Releases Free E-Book to Help Equipment Sellers Get Top Dollar

Zach Bosle, founder of Tractor Tuesday

A new free e-book from Tractor Tuesday founder Zach Bosle shows sellers how to reduce buyer risk and improve machinery sale results.

This guide is meant to help sellers understand what buyers actually look for and how small improvements can make a meaningful difference.” — Zach Bosle

HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zach Bosle, founder of Tractor Tuesday , has released a new free e-book to help farmers, dealers, and other equipment owners improve outcomes when selling used machinery.Titled 'How to Get Top Dollar When Selling Farm Equipment,' the guide focuses on practical steps sellers can take to reduce buyer uncertainty, build confidence, and achieve stronger sale results. The content applies to both auction and retail sales and is based on real-world observations from thousands of machinery transactions.“Over the years, I’ve seen very similar machines sell for very different prices,” Bosle said. “Most of the time, it comes down to presentation, information, and trust. This guide is meant to help sellers understand what buyers actually look for and how small improvements can make a meaningful difference.”The e-book walks sellers through the entire selling process, including equipment preparation, photography, selecting a strong featured image, writing clear and honest descriptions, providing service documentation, using video to build confidence, marketing beyond the listing, and timing a sale to align with buyer demand. It also includes a final seller checklist designed to be used before a listing goes live.Bosle emphasized that the guide is educational rather than promotional.“I’m not telling people they have to sell one way or another,” he said. “Auctions and retail listings can both work extremely well when done right. The goal is to give sellers the information they need to make better decisions, regardless of how and where they choose to sell.”The e-book is available for free on a new website, sellingtractors.com . Visitors to the site can download the e-book by entering their email address; it will be delivered to their inbox immediately.Tractor Tuesday is a Nebraska-based agricultural equipment marketplace offering free retail listings and zero-commission auctions for sellers. The company focuses on transparency, community trust, and seller-first tools designed to improve outcomes across the machinery market.For more information about the e-book, visit SellingTractors.com.

