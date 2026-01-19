Influential Women Spotlights Mary K. Farrington-Lorch: A Leader in Bankruptcy and Creditor Rights Law

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Attorney Merging Legal Expertise with Dedication to Civic and Community EngagementMary K. Farrington-Lorch is proud to announce her continued commitment to serving clients as an accomplished attorney specializing in bankruptcy and creditor rights law at the Law Office of Mary K. Farrington-Lorch in Phoenix, Arizona. With nearly four decades of legal experience, Mary provides exceptional representation for both institutional and individual creditor interests in bankruptcy and commercial litigation.Admitted to practice in the State of Arizona, the Federal District Court in Arizona, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Mary has established herself as a trusted advocate for her clients. Originally from North Dakota, she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism and Political Science and a minor in Music Performance from the University of North Dakota in 1980, followed by a Juris Doctor from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1983. Mary began practicing law in 1984 as an Assistant Counsel with the Anchor National company and later founded her law office in 2006. Mary has built a stellar reputation for her expertise in commercial litigation, contracts, collection matters, and banking and lending issues.Beyond her legal practice, Mary is passionately committed to civic and community engagement. She has served on the boards of numerous nonprofit organizations, including the Phoenix Chorale, where she currently serves as Board Chair. In these leadership roles, she has guided governance, financial oversight, and program development, reflecting her dedication to fostering organizational growth and long-term sustainability. Mary has generously contributed her expertise and time to Theater Works, the Phoenix Boys Choir Association, Ballet Arizona, the Arizona Ballet School, and the National Society of Arts and Letters, Greater Arizona Chapter—helping these arts organizations flourish and create a lasting impact within their communities.In addition to her civic involvement, Mary is dedicated to mentoring aspiring legal professionals. She has volunteered her time as a mock trial coach for high school students, equipping them with skills to effectively present cases at invitational, regional, and state-level competitions.Balancing her professional and personal life, Mary values curiosity and connection, often finding inspiration through nature photography and the companionship of her two miniature schnauzers. In her downtime, she enjoys writing thoughtful cards and letters to friends and family, attending theatrical and choral performances, and engaging in concerts and photography.Through her legal expertise, board leadership, and community involvement, Mary K. Farrington-Lorch embodies the values of excellence, integrity, and service, making a significant impact in both the legal field and the greater Phoenix community.Learn More about Mary K. Farrington-Lorch:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/mary-farrington-lorch or through her website, https://www.farrington-lorchlaw.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

