From Corporate Executive to AI Leader: Gerardo Kerik Named WSI's Latest Top Contributor

TORONTO, CANADA, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSI, the world's largest AI and digital marketing network, is proud to announce WSI Consultant Gerardo Kerik as the recipient of the Q3 Top Contributor Award, recognizing his exceptional leadership and client satisfaction, as well as his commitment to helping fellow Consultants embrace the AI opportunity.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Gerardo has been part of the WSI family since 2018, trading a successful international corporate career with AT&T for business ownership. Over the past eight years, he's built a thriving practice focused on strategy and digital transformation, and in the last 18 months, he’s made a bold pivot to delivering AI consulting services to his clients.

Gerardo was recognized for his role in helping WSI field-test training materials and AI consulting frameworks based on real-world client experience. He's also shared his invaluable expertise across the network, presenting at recent regional meetings in Chicago and Atlanta on building a successful AI consulting practice and helping others tap into what WSI sees as a clear market gap.

What sets Gerardo apart is his perspective and approach to AI, which has earned him recognition from Forbes. Rather than viewing AI as purely a technology initiative, he frames it as a change management challenge.

"AI forces businesses to rethink how they do everything," Gerardo explained. "The single most important thing to be successful with AI is that change management piece. Most people want to talk about platforms and automation. That's step six or seven. We focus on governance, training, and organizational readiness first."

This strategic, human-centered approach is central to WSI’s AI strategy and has resonated strongly with clients across sectors. Gerardo has applied this methodology in complex organizational environments, including cultural institutions like the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, and is now engaging with similar organizations nationwide.

Building on this momentum, Gerardo is focused on scaling the impact of his work beyond individual client engagements. In 2026, he will launch an AI training institute in Atlanta to help organizations develop the governance, skills, and change management capabilities required for successful AI adoption. Through this work, Gerardo continues to play a meaningful role in shaping how businesses and institutions approach AI in a practical, responsible, and human-centered way.

"Gerardo exemplifies the innovative spirit and collaborative leadership that make WSI's network so powerful," said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. "He's not only transforming how his clients approach and leverage AI, but he’s generously shared his time and expertise to help equip our network with the confidence to do the same for their clients. Congratulations, Gerardo!”

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. We aim to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, "Embrace Digital. Stay Human," reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.

