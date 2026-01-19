EACR Inc – Towson Launches New Local Pickup Service for Solar Panel Recycling in Towson & Baltimore, Maryland

Solar Panel Recycling

New commercial solar panel recycling pickups help businesses manage decommissioned modules responsibly, reduce landfill waste, and simplify project cleanouts

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR Inc – Towson announced the launch of its new local commercial pickup service for solar panel recycling, expanding responsible end-of-life options for businesses, solar installers, contractors, and facility teams across Towson, Baltimore, and surrounding Baltimore County communities. The new service is designed to help organizations manage decommissioned, damaged, surplus, and end-of-life solar panels with a streamlined pickup process built for job sites, warehouses, rooftops, and commercial facilities.As solar adoption accelerates in Maryland, more organizations are facing the practical challenge of what to do with panels removed during upgrades, repairs, storm damage claims, repowers, and system replacements. Solar modules contain a mix of materials that should be handled properly, and improper disposal can create unnecessary environmental impact and logistical headaches for project teams. EACR Inc – Towson’s new pickup program provides a straightforward pathway to keep panels moving into appropriate recycling channels—without the delays and confusion that often come with end-of-life solar management.“Contractors and businesses in the Baltimore area need a dependable partner to help remove and recycle solar panels efficiently,” said a spokesperson for EACR Inc – Towson. “Our new local pickup service was built to support commercial projects—helping teams clear panels quickly, reclaim space, and keep materials out of landfills.”Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Pickup for Businesses & InstallersEACR Inc – Towson’s solar panel recycling pickup service supports a wide range of commercial needs, including:Solar panel removal from repower and upgrade projectsRecycling for damaged panelsSurplus inventory and warehouse cleanoutsEnd-of-life panels from commercial rooftops and ground mountsProject closeouts for EPCs, installers, and contractorsPickups can be coordinated around job site access, dock scheduling, and facility requirements to minimize disruption and keep timelines on track.Streamlined Scheduling & Local Logistics in Towson and BaltimoreThe new program is built for commercial operations across the region. EACR Inc – Towson helps organizations plan pickups that align with project calendars and operational hours. Businesses can consolidate panels for efficient loading, and teams can also combine solar-related items—such as cabling and associated equipment—to simplify cleanouts.Serving Towson, Baltimore & Surrounding CommunitiesEACR Inc – Towson provides local recycling pickup support throughout Towson, Baltimore, and Baltimore County, helping businesses and solar professionals access a more convenient route for solar panel recycling without sending materials to landfills.About EACR IncEACR Inc - Towson848 Fairmount Ave Suite 200, Towson, MD 21286(667) 202-0400EACR Inc – Towson provides commercial pickup services for solar panel recycling, electronics recycling, and battery recycling across the Towson and Baltimore, Maryland area. The company supports businesses, contractors, and facility teams with straightforward scheduling, dependable pickup logistics, and responsible recycling pathways for end-of-life equipment.

