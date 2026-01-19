USDLA to Host Public Policy Week Tuesday Jan 20 - Friday Jan 23 2026

USDLA Logo PPW-2026

The distance learning association will provide a week of complimentary webinar sessions focused on the most serious challenges facing the educational industry

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) connects the people, practices, and policies that focus on achieving the highest potential of distance and digital learning, education, and training. If you serve learners at a distance, we serve you.

As part of our on-going effort to bring nationwide awareness, the association will be hosting a week of free webinars with expert speakers from around the United States.

Join us for our annual meeting of distance/digital learning policy leaders who will provide a week of complimentary webinar sessions focused on the most serious challenges facing the industry with respect to education and training.

Interested parties can learn more and register for free here: https://usdla.org/events/public-policy-week/

The changing landscape of education is impacting students, educators, institutions and states across the US. Join us to learn more about how stakeholder are pivoting to handle these monumental changes.

Topics include:

The impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within education

The dismantling of the Department of Education

The lack of US distance/digital learning preparedness in our K-12 schools

Workforce development pertaining to micro credentialing and re-training our workforce

How to make more secondary education more accessible through digital/distance learning

The United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) has been helping to shape public policy for over 3 decades with respect to digital and distance learning. Each year, USDLA hosts a free virtual series of webinars meant to bring awareness to the policies on the table in Washington, DC that could impact distance/digital learning.

Our team is constantly getting updates from trusted sources and experts throughout the year, so be sure to tune in and hear from experts on the educational policies shaping our country.

Share your Voice on Public Policy: Let us know what issues are keeping you up at night by taking our policy pulse survey. If you’d like to speak at one of our upcoming Public Policy webinars please contact the policy committee chair - Alexandra Salas: asalas@usdla.org. Webinars are one-hour and include Q&A with board members and attendees.

Membership: We are the premier professional membership organization designed to advocate and support the needs of distance education (DE) leaders. Our resources support the DE professional community who serve education, business, health, and government. Make a difference by joining our association.

About USDLA: Founded in 1987, we were the first nonprofit distance learning association in the United States. Today we continue to research and share best practices in the utilization of distance learning modalities both nationally and internationally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.