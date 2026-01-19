Anthony Ritossa’s Global Family Office Investment Summit to Celebrate Landmark 10-Year Anniversary in Dubai

Global Family Office Investment Summit

Marking a Decade of Quiet Capital Formation and Generational Deal-Making

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 29th Edition of the Global Family Office Investment Summit will convene February 4–5, 2026, at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira in Dubai, marking the 10-year anniversary of one of the world’s most influential private capital gatherings. Held under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, the milestone event welcomes 300+ family offices, entrepreneurs, private investors, and global leaders focused on long-term value creation.

Founded by Anthony Ritossa, the Summit Series was built on a guiding principle that has remained unchanged for a decade: bringing together visionary entrepreneurs and patient, generational family capital in an environment designed for alignment. What began as an intimate gathering has grown into a global platform spanning three continents, facilitating meaningful relationships and significant investment activity across real estate, private equity, venture capital, technology, healthcare, sustainability, and infrastructure.

From Conversations to Capital: $800M+ in Investment Activity

The Summit’s impact is measured by outcomes, and at the November 2025 Miami Summit, more than $800 million in investment activity emerged from conversations that began informally and often away from the spotlight.

Among the most notable announcements, Pedro Guerra Alves revealed €500 million in financing for a major real estate development project in Portugal, which underscores the Summit’s role as a trusted catalyst for large-scale capital deployment.

"This €500 million commitment to Portugal represents more than capital, it represents a vision for Longevity Living that will serve generations to come. The Summit has taught me that true wealth isn't built in crowded markets, but in quiet conversations with patient partners who think in decades, not quarters," said Pedro Guerra Alves, Founder, PGA Consultoria - Real Estate.

“Dubai has demonstrated what is possible when leadership prioritizes unity, progress, and opportunity,” said Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa. “This Summit reflects those values by creating a trusted space where families and entrepreneurs can collaborate with responsibility, purpose, and vision.”

A Decade of Global Influence, Rooted in Dubai

Convening to Dubai, where the Summit’s international footprint first gained momentum, carries special significance. Over the past decade, Dubai has emerged as a global crossroads for wealth, innovation, and long-term thinking, making it a natural home for a gathering dedicated to multigenerational impact.

“This Summit is a convergence of forward-thinking families and entrepreneurs committed to building sustainable value across generations. The depth of dialogue and quality of relationships formed here continue to distinguish this gathering globally,” said Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman & CEO of Al Hayat Group.

“The 29th Global Family Office Summit event in Dubai represents a crowning achievement for Anthony Ritossa and every one of the Summit attendees. The event is the ideal venue for high-level discussions on how to enrich the family legacy, grow, preserve wealth, and share ideas. I look forward to welcoming my colleagues and friends from around the world in Dubai,” said Mohamed Al Ali, CEO of Al Ali Holding.

The 10-year anniversary edition features a highly curated agenda of private roundtables, fireside discussions, and invitation-only investment conversations that will be complemented by exclusive receptions and the Family Office Lifetime Achievement Awards, honoring leaders who exemplify both commercial success and social responsibility.

“What makes this Summit truly distinctive is its emphasis on impact alongside investment,” said H.E. Claudia Pinto, Head of Philanthropy & Sustainability and Advisor to H.H. Sheikh Marwan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. “It brings together families and leaders who understand that legacy is defined not only by financial returns, but by the positive change capital can create across communities and generations.”

A Trusted Platform for Serious Capital

For seasoned investors and family offices, the Summit’s credibility lies in the caliber of participants and the absence of transactional pressure.

“As a family office investor, I continue to be impressed by the concentration of decision-makers and the seriousness of dialogue at this Summit,” said Brian MacMahon, Managing Partner at Nathan Family Office’s Venture Capital Arm (Expert DOJO). “The event is about building relationships that lead to real investments and long-term partnerships.”

Looking Ahead: The Next Chapter

As the Summit enters its second decade, the focus remains firmly on the future and how family offices are deploying capital responsibly, supporting entrepreneurs globally, and shaping legacies that extend beyond financial returns.

“Ten years in, what matters most are the relationships built quietly and sustained over time,” said Ritossa. “Dubai is the perfect place to honor that legacy and to begin writing the next chapter.”

Event Details

Event: 29th Global Family Office Investment Summit

Dates: February 4–5, 2026

Venue: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Website: htttp://gfois.com

Media & Inquiries:

info@gfois.com

Legal Disclaimer:

