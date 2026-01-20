Homewatch CareGivers of Northern Kentucky Unveils 2026 Concierge Home Care Services: Standard of Personalized Support

NORTHERN KENTUCKY, KY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homewatch CareGivers of Northern Kentucky is announcing the launch of its 2026 Concierge Home Care Services, designed to provide families in Florence, Boone County, Kenton County, and surrounding communities with a higher level of coordinated, in-home support. This new offering is being built on the same foundation of customized care plans and compassionate caregivers that local families have relied on for years.

Under the new concierge model, in-home care is being approached as a full support system rather than a series of separate visits. Each client will be supported through a personalized plan that is tailored to health needs, daily routines, and personal preferences. Services are being structured to include help with daily activities, elder care, dementia care, transportation, and end-of-life support, with options for a few hours a week up to 24-hour assistance.

Greater coordination is being woven into every aspect of care. Scheduling, communication with family members, and collaboration with healthcare professionals will be handled through dedicated care coordination, so that families experience fewer gaps and less stress. Regular reviews of care plans, ongoing caregiver training, and annual background checks are being continued and expanded to support this higher standard.

The 2026 Concierge Home Care Services are being created with both clients and their families in mind. Special focus is being placed on people living with chronic conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, or mobility challenges, so that they can remain safely at home while still receiving attentive support. The goal is that every client will be matched with caregivers who understand not only their care needs, but also their interests, routines, likes, and dislikes, allowing long-term, trusting relationships to develop.

Through this new concierge approach, Homewatch CareGivers of Northern Kentucky is working to set a higher standard for home care in the region, where families feel heard, care is adjusted as needs change, and loved ones are supported in living as fully and comfortably as possible at home.

