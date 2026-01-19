Martin jewelry & piercing studio elevates piercing Wroclaw safety: why experts choose needles over guns for kids in 2026

A Wroclaw piercing studio explains the medical and safety reasons professionals now reject piercing guns in favor of sterile, needle-only methods.

WROCLAW, LOWER SILESIA, POLAND, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As awareness regarding pediatric health and body safety grows among modern parents, Martin Jewelry & Piercing, a premier body art destination in the capital of Lower Silesia, has announced a new educational initiative focused on the critical safety differences between traditional piercing guns and professional needles. By eliminating the use of mechanical devices entirely, the studio is setting a new benchmark for piercing in Wroclaw, ensuring that even the youngest clients receive medical-grade care.The debate of "Needle vs. Gun" has long existed in the industry, but 2026 marks a turning point where health professionals and informed parents are overwhelmingly rejecting the "mall kiosk" standard. Martin Jewelry & Piercing is leading this shift locally, positioning itself as the authority on safe, atraumatic body art.The hidden dangers of piercing gunsDespite their popularity due to speed and low cost, piercing guns operate on a mechanism of blunt force trauma."A piercing gun forces a blunt stud through the tissue, effectively tearing it rather than making a clean incision," explains the Head Piercer at Martin Jewelry & Piercing. "For a child's developing ear, this can cause unnecessary pain, prolonged healing, and increased risk of infection because plastic guns cannot be fully sterilized in an autoclave."The professional standard: why 2026 is the year of the needleThe studio’s new safety protocol highlights three key advantages of the needle method, which is now the only approved method at their Wroclaw location:Aseptic sterility: Unlike plastic guns which are merely wiped down, professional piercing needles are single-use and disposed of immediately. All accompanying tools undergo rigorous autoclave sterilization, eliminating the risk of cross-contamination—a primary concern for parents seeking safe ear piercing in Wroclaw.Reduced tissue trauma: A laser-cut, hollow needle creates a clean channel for the jewelry. This results in significantly less pain during the procedure and a smoother, faster healing process for children.Anatomy-specific angles: Human ears are not flat. Piercing guns shoot at a fixed angle, often leading to crooked piercings. A professional piercer using a needle can adjust the angle to match the child’s unique anatomy, ensuring the earring sits perfectly straight.Setting a new standard for piercing WroclawLocated in the heart of the city, Martin Jewelry & Piercing has seen a 40% increase in inquiries from parents specifically requesting needle piercing for their children over the last year. This demand reflects a broader trend in the Polish market where safety and quality materials—such as Implant-Grade Titanium (ASTM F-136)—are prioritizing over convenience."We treat every child’s ear piercing with the same seriousness as a complex cartilage project," says a spokesperson for the brand. "Using a needle isn't just about the tool; it's about respect for the body. In 2026, parents in Wroclaw shouldn't have to settle for outdated, traumatic methods."For more details, visit: Martin Jewelry & Piercing Wrocław About Martin Jewelry & PiercingMartin Jewelry & Piercing is a leading professional piercing studio located in Wroclaw, Poland. Renowned for its strict adherence to hygiene standards and high-end jewelry selection, the studio specializes in everything from curated ear projects to pediatric ear piercing. The team comprises certified piercers dedicated to providing a safe, educational, and artistic experience for all clients.Madia contact:Martin Jewelry & Piercing WrocławBolesława Drobnera 32, 50-257 Wrocław, Poland+48 514 386 703

