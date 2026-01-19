Protecting homes with Squire Locks USA, now available at Lowe’s nationwide

Squire's Combination Bolt with three-wheel combi lock Squire's Combination Bolt with four-wheel combi lock Squire's CP50ATLS combination padlock is ideal for outbuildings or sheds

Squire Locks USA, sister company to British padlock manufacturer Squire, is bringing a selection of its padlocks to Lowe’s stores nationwide.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Squire Locks USA, sister company to British padlock manufacturer Squire, one of the oldest lock makers in the world and makers of the world’s strongest production padlock, is bringing a selection of its padlocks to Lowe’s stores nationwide.Squire Locks USA is introducing its range to all Lowe’s stores, offering a wider selection of high-quality, high-performance padlocks for homeowners to protect their property with.The All Terrain/All Weather Combination Padlocks are available in a range of colors and sizes to suit a range of needs, and will provide customers with a heavy-duty option specifically designed to withstand tough, outdoor conditions. Most importantly the padlocks are rust-proof with hardened steel shackles, offering year-round protection for securing outbuildings or sheds. Homeowners using All Terrain padlocks can be assured that their valuables will stay safe and secure, with year-round protection.For keyless security, Lowe’s will also carry the Combination Bolt line. Available in three, four or five-digit combinations and easy to install, these combination bolts are ideal for securing outbuildings and backyard gates. The rugged lock body and steel bolt provides protection from the elements, and they’re designed to resist forced removal to ensure yard and property stays safe and secure. Keybolt also joins the Lowe’s range – offering a keyed alternative housed in a steel lock body for enhanced weather resistance.Providing high levels of security with a customizable four-wheel combination, the Vulcan Combi 40 padlock will also be available in Lowe’s stores nationwide. A hardened boron steel shackle paired with a die cast alloy body ensures the padlock stands up to harsh weather conditions and resists rust, making the Vulcan Combi 40 ideal for locking outdoor spaces. Also available in a longer 2.5 inch shackle, the Vulcan Combi 40 line offers versatile security for a range of indoor and outdoor uses.Founded in 1780 in Britain and currently celebrating its 245th anniversary, Squire is the oldest lock-maker in the world. It has an unrivaled reputation for innovation, craftsmanship, and engineering excellence, serving a variety of industries from home security to the commercial and industrial sectors.The Squire padlocks are available in Lowe’s stores now.Learn more about Squire Locks USA here: https://squirelocksusa.com/

