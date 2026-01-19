EACR Inc – Towson Launches New Local Pickup Service for Electronics & Battery Recycling in Towson Maryland

Computer Recycling Services

New commercial e-waste and battery recycling pickups help Baltimore businesses simplify compliance, reduce risk, and keep hazardous materials out of landfills

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR Inc – Towson announced the launch of its new local commercial pickup service dedicated to electronics recycling and battery recycling for businesses across Towson, Baltimore, and surrounding Baltimore County communities. The expanded service is designed to help offices, schools, healthcare facilities, property managers, warehouses, and IT teams quickly remove end-of-life technology and spent batteries with a streamlined scheduling process and reliable pickup logistics.As more organizations upgrade IT infrastructure, replace devices, and modernize operations, the volume of obsolete electronics and batteries continues to grow. Improper disposal can create operational risk, environmental harm, and potential compliance issues—especially with lithium-ion batteries and other common battery types that require responsible handling. EACR Inc – Towson’s new pickup program supports businesses with an easy, local solution to keep materials moving into proper recycling channels.“Businesses in Towson and Baltimore need a dependable recycling partner that understands commercial requirements—loading logistics, recurring pickups, and the realities of day-to-day operations,” said a spokesperson for EACR Inc – Towson. “This new local pickup service is built to make electronics and battery recycling easier to manage while helping organizations keep e-waste and batteries out of landfills.”Commercial Electronics Recycling Pickup for Baltimore-Area BusinessesEACR Inc – Towson’s new service includes commercial pickup for a wide range of end-of-life electronics and technology equipment, including:Computers, laptops, and workstationsServers, networking equipment, and IT hardwareMonitors, office electronics, and peripheralsPrinters, copiers, telecom equipment, and cablesBulk e-waste from office cleanouts, IT refresh cycles, and relocationsThe pickup program is ideal for routine upgrades, office moves, storage cleanouts, and equipment decommissioning projects that require an organized, business-friendly approach.Commercial Battery Recycling Pickup to Reduce Safety and Compliance RiskThe service also expands access to battery recycling pickup for businesses managing spent batteries from everyday operations and equipment, including:Lithium-ion batteries from laptops, devices, tools, and electronicsSealed lead acid batteries commonly used in UPS systems and battery backupsRechargeable battery types from commercial and industrial equipmentWith battery waste posing unique safety and environmental challenges, EACR Inc – Towson’s pickup program helps businesses manage battery accumulation responsibly and reduce on-site risk.Designed for Towson, Baltimore, and Baltimore County LogisticsEACR Inc – Towson built the local pickup service specifically around the needs of commercial facilities in the Baltimore region. Businesses can schedule pickups around dock availability, building rules, and operational hours, helping teams avoid disruptions while clearing space efficiently. Organizations can also bundle electronics and batteries in the same pickup to simplify removal and reduce the time spent coordinating multiple vendors.About EACR IncEACR Inc - Towson848 Fairmount Ave Suite 200, Towson, MD 21286(667) 202-0400EACR Inc – Towson provides commercial electronics recycling and battery recycling pickup services for businesses in Towson, Baltimore, and surrounding Maryland communities. The company supports organizations with streamlined scheduling, dependable pickup logistics, and responsible recycling pathways for end-of-life technology and battery waste.

