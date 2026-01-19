New Historical Fantasy Novel Reimagines Viking England Through a War of Magic and Belief

Rival Or Separate Paths by Xenan Letanka Jeffs Blends Viking History, Ancient Philosophy, and Moral Conflict

HOVE, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book:Set against the real historical backdrop of 9th-century England, Rival Or Separate Paths places readers at the centre of a hidden war shaping the fate of a nation. As the Viking Great Heathen Army invades in 869 AD, the true conflict unfolds beneath the surface, where rival magical ideologies threaten to fracture the world.Steffas, a warrior trained in forbidden self-magic by desert prophets and Norse skalds, is tasked with stopping a rogue sect of sorcerers operating beneath Saxon villages. When his estranged siblings, Edband and Junith, practitioners of earth-bound Wiccan magic, are taken hostage, personal history collides with ideological warfare. What follows is a story where magic is philosophy, power carries consequence, and every choice reshapes history.Key Highlights:• Historically grounded fantasy rooted in real Viking-era events• Dual magic systems in ideological conflict: nature versus the self• Storylines spanning England, Iceland, and ancient Egypt from 674 AD to 870 AD• A darker, morally complex approach to epic fantasyAbout the Author:Xenan Letanka Jeffs is a historical fantasy author known for blending rigorous research with philosophical depth. His work challenges traditional fantasy tropes by focusing on belief systems, moral consequence, and the intersection of history and myth.

