AETECH Presents Smart Resource Recovery and Circular Systems, Including Innovation Award–Winning Multi-tron, at CES 2026

AETECH’s urban resource circulation station, Multi-tron AETECH's booth in the Incheon-IFEZ Pavilion at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AETECH (CEO Taehyung Park) announced that it participated in CES 2026, the world’s largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition, held in Las Vegas, the United States, from January 6 to 9 (local time), where it unveiled its intelligent resource recovery and circular infrastructure solutions, led by the Innovation Award–winning urban resource circulation station multi-tron AETECH is a technology company specializing in automated waste-sorting processes and advanced resource-circulation solutions based on AI vision and robotics. The company develops general-purpose AI robotics solutions trained on real operational data to address long-standing structural challenges in the waste management industry, including labor-intensive environments, low sorting efficiency, and inconsistencies in recycling quality.Building on this technological foundation, AETECH has commercialized a portfolio of solutions that includes the automated waste-sorting robot Atron, the urban resource circulation station Multi-tron, and the automated resource recovery facility Airo-MRF. Among these, Multi-tron received a CES 2026 Innovation Award for its compact AI robotics architecture, designed for deployment in multi-purpose urban environments.At CES 2026, AETECH showcased Multi-tron alongside its broader suite of automated waste-sorting solutions. Atron, the company’s flagship product, is a single-robot system that recognizes waste in real time and performs sorting based on predefined criteria. Powered by an AI model trained on 5.5 million real-world waste data points and optimized robotic engineering, Atron is capable of sorting up to 96 waste items per minute with an accuracy rate of 99.3 percent. Since becoming Korea’s first commercial AI waste-sorting robot, more than 30 Atron units have been deployed at public and private sorting facilities nationwide.Multi-tron features a “dump & go” structure that automatically identifies and sorts waste deposited by users through an integrated AI system. Designed for space-constrained, multi-use facilities such as public housing complexes, shopping malls, and stadiums, the solution delivers strong resource recovery performance while providing an alternative to conventional, centralized recycling infrastructure reliant on large-scale sorting plants. Through this approach, AETECH positions Multi-tron as a practical model for decentralized urban resource circulation.Interest at the exhibition also focused on Airo-MRF, an automated resource recovery facility that integrates AETECH’s AI waste-sorting technologies into a modular infrastructure. The system enhances both operational efficiency and the quality of recovered recyclables, enabling the production of high-purity PET flakes. Its modular design allows the overall facility configuration to be adjusted according to site-specific conditions, increasing flexibility for diverse markets.Through its participation at CES 2026, AETECH aims to further strengthen the foundation for global expansion of its automated resource circulation technologies. Drawing on its commercialization experience and proven performance in domestic waste-sorting markets, the company continues to demonstrate the global applicability of its solutions. With three consecutive years of participation at CES, AETECH has accumulated market insights and feedback to refine its technology and business strategy.An AETECH official said, “At this year’s CES, we presented a clear business message and an integrated solution structure built on our accumulated operational experience,” adding, “By showcasing a technological approach that extends from sorting automation to urban resource recovery and decentralized circular infrastructure, we shared the direction of solutions increasingly demanded by the global market.”The official added that CES 2026 served as an effective platform to explore future global collaboration through substantive networking with international buyers, public institutions, and potential partners, enabling in-depth discussions on application scenarios and business models. “Building on this exhibition, we plan to pursue a phased global market expansion strategy,” the official said.Meanwhile, the INCHEON-IFEZ Pavilion, jointly organized by the Incheon Metropolitan City Government and the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority, operated at LVCC North Hall during CES 2026 to showcase Incheon’s vision as it evolves from a smart city into the AI era. Through connections with programs such as Eureka Park, global pavilions, and the CES Innovation Awards Showcase, the pavilion supported the participation of 51 Incheon-based innovative companies at CES 2026. A total of 14 companies won 17 CES Innovation Awards, marking the largest achievement to date and underscoring the technological competitiveness and global growth potential of Incheon’s innovation ecosystem.

