Ha Giang Aya Lodge Officially Opens, Reflecting a New Direction for Sustainable Tourism in Northern Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In January 2026, Ha Giang Aya Lodge by Local Vietnam officially opens its doors in the mountains of Ha Giang, now administratively part of Tuyen Quang Province. Located directly along the famous Ha Giang Loop but set within a quiet local village, the lodge represents a new approach to tourism development in northern Vietnam—one that balances cultural authenticity, community involvement, and comfort for international travelers.The opening of Ha Giang Aya Lodge also coincides with the launch of a fully redesigned Local Vietnam website, the result of more than 18 months of research, writing, and on-the-ground travel across the country. Together, the lodge and the new platform reflect the same core vision: promoting meaningful travel experiences that respect local culture, support communities, and go beyond mass tourism models.A Long Relationship with Ha GiangFor co-founder Marnick Schoonderwoerd, Ha Giang has been a personal and professional focus for nearly seven years. His wife and business partner, Nhung Phung, first traveled to the region more than a decade ago. Over the years, both have returned many times, exploring the province not only for its dramatic landscapes but also for its strong sense of local life and cultural diversity.“When I first came to Ha Giang, the accommodation was very basic, sometimes extremely cold, and often run directly by local families,” Schoonderwoerd explains. “But what made it special was the atmosphere. You felt like you were part of a household, not a tourist passing through.”As Ha Giang developed and gained international attention, the region naturally saw increased investment. While this brought improvements in infrastructure and accessibility, it also changed the character of many homestays and towns, particularly along the Loop. Many accommodations began catering primarily to backpacker groups or were managed from outside the region, often losing the intimate, local feel that originally attracted travelers.Through Local Vietnam’s tour operations, the team also noticed a growing gap in the market. Their guests—primarily European travelers from the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and other Western countries—were seeking cultural depth, quiet locations, and higher comfort standards, but with genuine local connection. Options that truly met these expectations were limited.Seeing Opportunity in a Remote LocationThe idea for Ha Giang Aya Lodge began when the founders were shown a piece of land in a remote mountain village. While it was technically located on the Ha Giang Loop, there were no nearby hotels, restaurants, or tourist facilities. For many, it seemed too isolated.“For us, that isolation was exactly the strength,” says Nhung Phung. “We saw a chance to create something that respected the village, rather than transforming it into a tourist zone.”Construction proved more challenging than expected due to terrain, climate, and logistics, and the project took significantly longer than originally planned. However, throughout the process, the team received strong support from local communities and partners, reinforcing the belief that Ha Giang tourism can develop in a broader and more diverse way.Built Around Three Core ValuesHa Giang Aya Lodge was designed around three key principles: local culture, comfort, and natural views.The lodge is located within an authentic Hmong village that continues its daily life independently of tourism. Guests are not staying in a themed “homestay village,” but in a real community where a weekly market on Tuesdays brings together ethnic groups from surrounding areas. This setting allows visitors to observe local life respectfully, without disrupting it.Community involvement goes beyond location. Many staff members come from the village and nearby areas, creating direct economic benefits from tourism. All staff are trained on site, and English language training is provided by the lodge’s English-speaking management. In addition, the lodge’s management team is involved in local education initiatives, including English teaching at a nearby school, and small community projects such as village infrastructure improvements and tree planting.Comfort is the second pillar. While cultural authenticity is essential, the lodge is designed for travelers who value rest and quality after long days on mountain roads. Rooms are equipped with high-quality Western mattresses, heating for winter months, and air conditioning during summer. The restaurant serves a carefully managed menu combining Vietnamese and Western dishes, with clear hygiene standards and professional kitchen practices.The third element—spectacular mountain views—required no artificial enhancement. Every room and the main restaurant terrace are positioned to face the surrounding limestone mountains. On some mornings, low clouds drift through the valley, offering natural “cloud hunting” views directly from the lodge.Architecture Rooted in PlaceThe lodge was designed by Vietnamese architect Thung Le, whose work blends natural materials with regional cultural influences. Inspired in part by the Hmong King’s Palace in Dong Van, the architecture features stone foundations, wooden beams, tiled roofs, and soft earth-toned colors. The goal was not to dominate the landscape, but to become part of it—visually and culturally.According to Schoonderwoerd, “The design respects both the mountains and the traditions of the region. It feels rooted here, not imported.”A Physical Expression of Local VietnamLocal Vietnam was founded to provide in-depth, honest travel information and custom-designed journeys for international travelers. Schoonderwoerd, originally from the Netherlands, has lived in Vietnam for more than ten years and traveled extensively throughout the country. Over that time, he has written more than 1,000 detailed travel guides focused on culture, nature, and lesser-known destinations.Nhung Phung brings local knowledge, language expertise, and cultural insight, playing a central role in content creation, tour design, and community coordination. Together, they lead a Vietnam-based team that emphasizes responsible tourism, small-scale experiences, and long-term relationships with local partners.Ha Giang Aya Lodge was created as a physical representation of these values. It is not designed as a high-volume hotel, but as a place where travelers can slow down, connect with the region, and experience northern Vietnam beyond standard routes.Looking AheadWith its official opening in January, Ha Giang Aya Lodge adds a new dimension to tourism in Tuyen Quang Province and reinforces the broader vision behind Local Vietnam’s new digital platform. Future plans include guided village workshops, trekking routes starting directly from the lodge, and cultural activities that introduce guests to areas rarely visited by standard Loop tours.As Ha Giang continues to evolve, the founders hope the lodge will demonstrate that development and cultural respect can go hand in hand—benefiting both visitors and local communities for years to come.To learn more about a Giang Aya Lodge, visit https://localvietnam.com/ha-giang-aya-lodge/ Inquiries can be sent to:Website: https://localvietnam.com/ Email: marnick@localvietnam.comFor updates, follow Local Vietnam on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/localvietnamtravel Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/local.vietnam/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnwdKMyrr5jjogEtzyNdrxw

