Digital Samba partners with VarsityScape to expand access to education across Africa

Robert Strobl, CEO, Digital Samba SL

Education should never be limited by geography or infrastructure.” — Robert Strobl, CEO of Digital Samba

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — ahead of BETT 2026 Digital Samba , Europe’s privacy-first video-conferencing and virtual classroom provider from Barcelona, Spain, today announced a strategic partnership with VarsityScape , a Web Summit 2025 finalist, to support the delivery of accessible, high-quality digital education across Africa.The announcement comes ahead of the BETT Show, taking place in London from 21 to 23 January 2026, where Digital Samba will be present with a booth (NC40) as part of the ICEX delegation stand, because this event provides a relevant international platform to share initiatives that advance inclusive, technology-enabled education.VarsityScape is building a pan-African education platform that connects students, educators, and institutions through digital learning experiences designed for local contexts. By integrating Digital Samba’s virtual classroom and real-time communication technology, VarsityScape will deliver live classes, mentoring sessions, and collaborative learning experiences that are reliable, scalable, and accessible, including in low-bandwidth environments.“Education should never be limited by geography or infrastructure,” said Robert Strobl, CEO of Digital Samba. “Our partnership with VarsityScape brings together European-built, privacy-first video technology and a strong African-led education vision, helping learners and educators connect in ways they previously could not.”Digital Samba’s technology has been selected for its stability, flexibility, and strong data-protection foundations. Its embeddable virtual classroom enables VarsityScape to deliver live learning directly within its own platform, without redirecting users to third-party tools, while retaining full control over the learning experience.VarsityScape’s recognition as a Web Summit 2025 finalist highlights its innovative approach to improving access to education and skills development across the African continent. The partnership with Digital Samba strengthens its ability to scale securely and sustainably as demand for digital education continues to grow."This collaboration bridges the gap between potential and opportunity," said Daniel Idiare, CEO of VarsityScape. "By integrating Digital Samba’s privacy-first infrastructure, VarsityScape is building a borderless campus where African students can access world-class mentorship and live collaboration without infrastructure barriers."At BETT London, Digital Samba will use its presence at the Spanish ICEX delegation stand to engage with education stakeholders and discuss how its virtual classroom technology supports inclusive, globally scalable education initiatives, including partnerships such as VarsityScape.About Digital SambaDigital Samba is a European video-conferencing and virtual classroom platform built for privacy, flexibility, and easy integration. Used by education providers, healthcare organisations, governments, and software platforms worldwide, Digital Samba enables secure, real-time communication directly within websites and applications.Website: https://www.digitalsamba.com/ About VarsityScapeVarsityScape is an Africa-focused education technology platform dedicated to expanding access to learning, skills development, and academic collaboration through digital innovation. A Web Summit 2025 finalist, VarsityScape is shaping the future of education across the continent.Website: https://www.varsityscape.com/ Media contact:Evelyn OgungbemiCMO, VarsityScapeevelyn@varsityscape.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.