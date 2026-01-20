Hilco Industrial announces the sale of a Complete 8” Seamless Tube Plant by FIVES DMS Montbard & SMS Mannesmann Meer

Complete 8” Seamless Tube Plant by FIVES DMS Montbard & SMS Mannesmann Meer

This offering represents far more than individual machines—it is a complete, historically proven seamless tube manufacturing ecosystem” — Margot ter Bogt

MONTBARD, FRANCE, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilco Industrial, a global provider of industrial asset solutions, has announced the sale of a complete 8” seamless tube manufacturing plant located in Montbard, France. The facility, formerly operated as Vallourec Bearing Tubes Montbard, has been mothballed in 2025.The plant represents one of France’s historic centers of Mannesmann seamless tube technology and features core production equipment supplied by FIVES DMS Montbard and SMS Mannesmann Meer, two internationally recognized OEMs in seamless tube and rolling mill engineering.With an annual production capacity of approximately 80,000 tonnes, the facility has produced hot- and cold-rolled seamless tubes for automotive, bearing steel, oil & gas, and industrial applications.Proven performance, immediate availabilityThe Montbard plant is a fully integrated operation, processing round billets into finished tubes across a wide dimensional range:• Hot Rolled Tubes: up to 203 mm OD, 8–55 mm wall thickness• Cold Rolled Tubes: 25–102 mm OD, 2–20 mm wall thicknessThe hot rolling section combines Stiefel-type piercing and Assel-type elongation, followed by calibration and rotary sizing, enabling tight dimensional tolerances, low eccentricity, and flexible production scheduling. Cold finishing is supported by seven cold pilger mills manufactured by Mannesmann Meer and DMS Montbard, allowing precision reduction of outside diameter and wall thickness for demanding bearing and mechanical tube applications.Strategic Opportunity for Global Tube ProducersFor producers looking to expand capacity, enter high-precision bearing or automotive tube markets, or relocate a fully engineered plant, opportunities of this scale and pedigree are extremely rare”.The Montbard plant is ideally suited for:• Seamless tube producers seeking capacity expansion.• Investors targeting brownfield industrial projects.• OEMs or Tier-1 suppliers requiring tight tolerances and metallurgical control.• Markets focused on bearing tubes, mechanical tubing, and API applications.Contact:For specification packages, virtual tour access, or to schedule an on-site inspection:Sales Contact:Margot ter BogtTel: +31 (0)20 470 0989Email: infohia@hilcoglobal.comSales page link : https://hilcoindustrial.com/sale/8-seamless-tube-plant-hot-cold-turnkey-sale-a08rk00000bqngqiaw Hilco IndustrialJan van Goyenkade 10-21075 HP Amsterdam, NetherlandsAbout Hilco IndustrialHilco Industrial is a global leader in industrial asset acquisition, disposition, and advisory services, serving clients across manufacturing, metals, energy, and infrastructure sectors. As part of Hilco Global, an ORIX Company, Hilco Industrial leverages an international network of buyers and industry expertise to deliver value-maximizing solutions worldwide.

