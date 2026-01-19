Genius Talks NYC Launches - New Monthly In-Person Experience for Growth-Minded Business Leaders

In-person experiences are on the rise - Genius Talks NYC, hosted by Ramon Ray, publisher of ZoneofGenius.com launches in NYC.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genius Talks NYC , a new monthly in-person gathering curated and hosted by Ramon Ray, publisher of ZoneofGenius.com, officially launches this January, bringing together an intimate gathering of growth-minded business leaders for candid conversation, meaningful connection, and shared learning.Designed for entrepreneurs who value real relationships over surface-level networking, Genius Talks NYC offers a boutique environment where leaders can openly discuss both challenges and successes. Hosted in New York City at Lunimary, each session is intentionally curated to foster trust, insight, and collaboration.“Online events have their place, but nothing replaces in-person handshakes and real conversation,” said Ramon Ray, founder of ZoneofGenius.com. “Genius Talks NYC is about bringing smart people together to learn from each other, grow together, and leave with clarity they can immediately apply.”While attendees will naturally connect and build relationships, Genius Talks NYC is not positioned as a traditional networking event. Instead, the focus is on facilitated discussion, thoughtful dialogue, and peer-to-peer insight in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Each gathering includes light breakfast, engaging conversation, and moments of laughter balanced with practical takeaways.Key features of Genius Talks NYC include:* Monthly, invite-only in-person sessions* 30–50 carefully selected business leaders per event* Guided discussions on business and personal growth* A warm, light-hearted, yet insightful environment* Opportunities for genuine connection and collaborationGenius Talks NYC is part of a broader initiative to create spaces where business leaders can move beyond transactions and into trust-based relationships that fuel long-term success.**About Genius Talks**Genius Talks is a curated series of intimate, in-person discussions designed to bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals for meaningful conversation and shared growth. Hosted by Ramon Ray, Genius Talks emphasizes community, candor, and practical insight.Ramon Ray, is a 5x entrepreneur and 5x author who has sold 3 media businesses. He's an in-demand an widely recognized small business expert and motivational speaker and event host.**Media Contact:**Genius Talks NYCEmail: [info@zoneofgenius.com](mailto:info@zoneofgenius.com)Website: [ https://zoneofgenius.com](https://zoneofgenius.com

