INK AI Launches in London to Lead the Transformation of Connected Industrial Operations with AI Infrastructure

InkAi Founder and Co-founders

UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INK AI Ltd, a UK-based AI infrastructure technology company, is proud to announce its official launch, marking a significant step forward in the transformation of connected industrial operations through AI infrastructure.Founded by seasoned entrepreneurs and scientists Dr. Rafiq Swash, Dr. Ali Hasnain, and Dr. Lijun Luo, INK AI is on a mission to develop AI digital infrastructures that meet the evolving needs of industrial sectors worldwide, enhancing safety, optimisation, and sustainability. In addition, INK AI sees massive opportunities in a rapidly changing Defence landscape.“AI has huge potential in a wide range of transportation, logistics, industrial and defence applications. INK AI is uniquely positioned to deliver real-world solutions combining our deep understanding in AI data handling with leading-edge sensing and control engineering expertise. INK AI brings down-to-earth AI solutions and applications to the harsh operational reality of your business.” said Michel van Roozendaal, Chairman of INK AIAt the core of INK AI’s technology is INK247 , a flagship platform delivering next-generation AI infrastructure for critical 24/7 industrial operations. INK247 provides real-time operational insights, workflow automation, and optimisation through intelligent, scalable, and resilient systems designed for connected environments.“AI infrastructure will become the backbone of industrial operations, enabling a sustainable, high-performance future,” said Dr. Rafiq Swash, Founder and CEO of INK AI. “With INK247, we’re empowering our partners to build intelligent, self-aware operations that adapt and evolve for unlocking the full potential of digital transformation.”“Building the industries of the future requires a resilient AI backbone. INK AI’s comprehensive AI infrastructure accelerates productivity by translating real-time insights into decisive action, turning complex industrial operations into streamlined, measurable performance.” said Dr. Ali Hasnain, Co-founder and CPO of INK AI.INK AI’s brand and technology are anchored in the core values of Excellence, Integrity, Empowerment, and Sustainability, reflecting its commitment to driving meaningful and responsible innovation.About INK AI LtdINK AI is a UK-based AI infrastructure technology company founded in 2026 to advance intelligent digital infrastructure for modern industry. Its mission is to enhance safety, optimisation, and sustainability across diverse sectors through self-aware, adaptive systems.The company’s flagship platform, INK247, delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for 24/7 operations in ports and warehouse logistics, enabling real-time optimisation, automation, and operational excellence.Founded by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, scientists, and engineers with deep expertise in autonomous mobility, industrial automation, and smart city technologies, INK AI partners with businesses to modernise operations, strengthen resilience, and unlock the full potential of AI-first infrastructure for a connected world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.