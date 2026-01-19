On MLK Day, Pastor Troy F. Vaughn Reflects Dr. King’s Legacy

Live Studio Interview of Pastor Troy F. Vaughn by journalist Joanne Poplar at the WePlay Studios Inglewood during the launch of From Skid Row to CEO From Skid Row to CEO by Pastor Troy F. Vaughn. Now Available in Amazon, Barnes & Noble and bookstores online and around the world. Pastor Troy Vaughn receiving the #1 Critically-Acclaimed Best Seller Recognition from The Los Angeles Tribune. [From L] Pastor Troy Vaughn, LA Tribune CEO Moe Rock, Chief Strategy Officer Alisha Magnus-Louis and Executive Publisher Ava V. Manuel Pastor Troy F. Vaughn delivering a keynote speech on The Truth About our Divine Thread Connection and the Power of Proximity during the dinner portion of the event, sumptuously catered by Manna Feast

Through a Night of Story, Dignity, & Public Responsibility in Los Angeles, From Skid Row to CEO was launched in time to honor the vision & inspiration of MLK.

Homeless, incarceration and poverty didn’t become crises because they are unsolvable. They became crises because we learned to distance ourselves from them. Distance only gives suffering time to grow.” — Pastor Troy F. Vaughn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the message of justice rooted in dignity, proximity, and lived truth continues to resonate following the recent launch of From Skid Row to CEO: Your Past Doesn’t Disqualify You. It Prepares You., the memoir by Pastor Troy F. Vaughn.Held intentionally on the Friday evening preceding MLK Day, the book launch gathered nearly 200 family members, lifelong friends, and members of Pastor Vaughn’s teams and companies as his token of gratitude to share with them this milestone in his journey.. Also, in his attendance is award-winning and nominated artists, influencers, civic and business leaders, and members of the press, creating a gathering that was both intimate and civically significant.The timing was deliberate, chosen by Pastor Vaughn as an act of honor and reflection on Dr. King’s enduring legacy. “Dr. King reminded us that justice is not an abstract ideal; it’s a lived responsibility,” Vaughn shared during the evening. “This moment, and this book, are about what happens when we stop engaging justice from a distance and start walking it out up close.”The evening unfolded across three thoughtfully designed segments. Guests first arrived to a welcoming atmosphere of networking, book purchases, and personal signings with Pastor Vaughn, set against an elevated ambience curated by DJ Allan Manuel. During this time, Vaughn was interviewed live on the outdoor stage to greet the live broadcast audience by the lead journalist and Chief Strategy Officer of The Los Angeles Tribune, Alisha Magnus Louis who also conducted on-site guest interviews for live broadcast.The second segment, an on-stage interview and book reading hosted by journalist Joanne Poplar, became the emotional heart of the evening. The studio guests were visibly moved, many in tears, as Pastor Troy Vaughn shared raw moments from his journey from homelessness, incarceration, drug addiction, recovery, the beginning of his education, and closing with the reading of his book’s benediction chapter honoring his mother.The evening experience immersed in WePlay Studios’ forward-thinking design and immersive audio-visual experience concluded with a seated dinner featuring mocktail bars and catering by Manna Feast . During this final segment, The Los Angeles Tribune presented Pastor Vaughn with its #1 Critical Acclaim Best Seller Recognition, hosted by Ava Manuel and presented by Tribune CEO Moe Rock and Chief Strategy Officer Alisha Magnus-Louis.Pastor Troy F. Vaughn’s address was the emotional and thematic centerpiece of the evening, offering a grounded, unflinching reflection on dignity, proximity, and public responsibility. Drawing from his lived journey through homelessness, incarceration, addiction, recovery, and leadership, Vaughn spoke with rare moral clarity that connected personal transformation to collective accountability.The speech moved seamlessly between testimony and challenge, inviting listeners not into sympathy, but into recognition. Delivered with restraint and depth, his words left the room visibly moved and sparked sustained conversation long after the program concluded.From Skid Row to CEO: Your Past Doesn’t Disqualify You. It Prepares You. is published by T. F. Vaughn Enterprises LLC.Live broadcast recordings and information on ordering the book are available at Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Books.by and at SkidrowtoCEO.org Media ContactAva ManuelMedia Partnerava@tribuneLA.com

