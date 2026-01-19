SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint Now Streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video Explores Intuition & Goal Pursuit

SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint Cover

SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence™ Blueprint docu-reality launches on MLK Day, helping viewers trust intuition to make their dreams a reality

This year, you don’t have to be in the Quitter’s Club. SHIFT your mindset, trust your intuition, and make your dreams a reality.” — Susan K. Wehrley, SHIFT founder and producer

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint, a new docu-reality series designed to help people create the lives they love, begins streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video on January 19. The launch coincides with both Martin Luther King Jr. Day and what behavioral researchers commonly refer to as “Quitter’s Day”—the point in January when nearly half of Americans abandon their New Year’s resolutions.The seven-episode docu-reality series blends science, real-life challenges, and emotional transformation to show viewers how to align and attune to intuition in order to overcome fear, self-doubt, and judgment—the mental chatter that often prevents people from reaching their goals.Raw, real, and inspiring, SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint follows seven ordinary people from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as they face personal and professional challenges. In episode one, each contestant declares the SHIFT they want to make—some career-focused, others deeply personal.From there, contestants are taught how to increase their Gut Intelligence™—the ability to tune into the wisdom of the gut, which alerts us through neurons, neurotransmitters, and hormones. The key is learning how to bring these unconscious messages up the vagus nerve, a process demonstrated throughout the show using practical, teachable skills.As contestants learn how to regulate their nervous systems, they become more self-aware of the emotions that previously sabotaged their success. By understanding these emotions, they learn how to detach from them and access the possibilities the mind has to offer. With increased Gut Intelligence™, they also learn that aligning and attuning to intuition provides an “a-ha” knowing—revealing how to work smarter, not harder, to achieve their goals.One technique viewers will learn is the “SHIFT Switch”—the ability to quiet the ego’s chattering mind and tune into the confident, intuitive aspect of the self.The series is created and hosted by Susan K. Wehrley, a leadership and life coach who has tested and refined this science-based methodology for more than 37 years. Her work has helped thousands of individuals and hundreds of organizations, including Pepsi, Harley-Davidson, CUNA Mutual Insurance, and Summit Credit Union.“What we learn from the show is that most people don’t fail their goals because they lack discipline or motivation,” says Wehrley. “They fail because fear, self-doubt, and judgment dysregulate the nervous system, blocking the gut’s unconscious intelligence from communicating with the conscious mind. When they learn how to increase their Gut Intelligence™, they can make sense of what their gut already knew before they could explain it.”What sets SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint apart is its unique blend of masterclass and reality competition. High-pressure challenges test whether contestants can increase their Gut Intelligence™ in real time. Some struggle. Some drop out. And some experience profound transformation. The series is entertaining, emotional, and educational—giving viewers a real-world format for learning how to create the life they love.In the seventh-episode finale, the remaining contestants reveal how much progress they’ve made. Viewers also see who can truly stay regulated, aligned, and intuitive when the pressure is on—even behind the curtain during the finale reveal.To celebrate the launch, viewers are invited to attend a free Virtual Watch Party on Zoom, featuring a nightly Red Carpet Conversation at 6:00 PM CST with Susan K. Wehrley and the cast. Each evening will focus on the following episodes:• Monday, January 19: Episodes 1 & 2• Tuesday, January 20: Episodes 3 & 4• Wednesday, January 21: Episodes 5 & 6• Thursday, January 22: Episodes 6 & 7 (Finale Re-Watch and the Final Reveal)~~~~~~~~~~~~~~Susan K. Wehrley is available for media appearances. SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint delivers a timely message for both MLK Day and Quitter’s Day—showing that lasting change doesn’t begin with willpower alone, but with alignment and attunement to intuition.Media Contact:Bonnie Brooks, Media CoordinatorEmail: BonnieB@SHIFTTheGutIntelligenceBlueprint.comPhone: 414-581-0449Website: www.SHIFTTheGutIntelligenceBlueprint.com

SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint Trailer

