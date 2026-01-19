Boca Raton Therapist Bridges Faith and Mental Health Care

Lauren Hofstatter, The LHH Group

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauren Hofstatter, a licensed mental health counselor, marriage therapist and clinical sexologist, is redefining how faith-aligned communities approach mental health and relationship care through The LHH Group, a practice that addresses topics including intimacy, sexuality, and emotional communication while respecting religious values and cultural boundaries.

Hofstatter, who is embedded in the Orthodox Jewish community as a wife and mother of 10, has built a practice known for creating clinically grounded spaces where individuals and couples can explore emotional and relational challenges without cultural misunderstanding. While her work is rooted in Orthodox sensitivity, she also serves clients outside the Jewish community, offering values-aware care to diverse populations.

Operating under the name TheOrthodoxTherapist on Instagram, Hofstatter provides individual therapy, couples counseling, structured couples intensives, educational programs, and membership-based support communities. Her specialization as a clinical sexologist focuses on helping clients navigate intimacy, desire, and connection through practical, emotionally attuned methods.

"Silence doesn't protect relationships - skills do," Hofstatter says. "When people are given tools and permission to talk about what they're experiencing, real healing becomes possible."

Hofstatter has developed a significant presence through social media, where her educational content, particularly Instagram NGL responses, reaches thousands of daily requests. Her work has helped normalize conversations previously silenced by shame, stigma, or lack of language within communities where such topics remain largely unaddressed.

The practice emphasizes actionable change over traditional talk therapy models. The LHH Group operates on the principle that emotional health and faith are not opposing forces, and that meaningful healing can occur without compromising personal or religious values.

Known for her direct yet compassionate approach, Hofstatter brings rare cultural fluency to her clinical work, offering both in-person and telehealth services from her Boca Raton practice.

The LHH Group is a mental health and relationship practice founded by Lauren Hofstatter, LMHC, specializing in faith-aligned care that addresses intimacy, sexuality, and emotional connection. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, the practice serves individuals and couples seeking values-aware therapeutic support.

