Harvard Corporate Faculty Excels in SSRN’s 2025 Citation Rankings

Statistics released by the Social Science Research Network (SSRN) indicate that, as of the end of 2025, Harvard Law School Corporate Faculty featured prominently on SSRN’s law school faculty rankings. These five HLS faculty members captured five of the top 50 slots among the top law school faculty members in all legal areas in terms of citations to their work.

Professor Lucian Bebchuk was ranked second among all law school professors in all fields. His papers, available on his SSRN page here, were reported to have a total of 4,557 citations.

In addition to Professor Bebchuk, four other professors associated with the Harvard Law School Program on Corporate Governance were included among SSRN’s list of top fifty law school faculty in all fields. These four professors are:

No corporate faculty group at any other law school matches this level of citation prominence. After Harvard comes Columbia Law School with two corporate law faculty members on the top-50 list (Justin McCrary, Ranked 17, and John Coffee, Ranked 41). Finally, five other law schools are represented by one corporate law faculty member each – Northwestern (Bernard Black, Ranked 5), Vanderbilt (Randal Thomas, Ranked 18), Berkeley (Frank Partnoy, Ranked 27), Stanford (Ron Gilson, Ranked 36), and Virginia (Mitu Gulati, Ranked 40).

SSRN is the leading electronic service for social science research. As of the end of 2025, its electronic library contained over 1,771,791 full-text documents by more than 2,543,222 authors. SSRN’s 2025 rankings in terms of citations are available here.