The Librarian launches Real Estate Mode for Dubai’s property market

Real Estate Before and After The Librarian Librarian for Real Estate in Dubai Neo Realty Partnership with The Librarian

New Real Estate Mode cuts admin for agents with lead management, hands-free scheduling, and instant follow-ups.

Our agents live in WhatsApp. The Librarian turns it into an advantage, logging contacts, scheduling viewings, matching properties, and following up. We’ve cut admin time and increased response speed.” — Tshepo Maubane, CEO, Neo Realty

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Librarian, a WhatsApp-first AI executive assistant, today announced the launch of Real Estate Mode for agents in Dubai. Purpose-built for on-the-move agents, it brings property matching, hands-free scheduling, pre-meeting briefs, instant follow-ups, and CRM-ready contact capture directly into WhatsApp to save hours of admin and speed up deal cycles.Anchored by early client wins in DubaiThe Librarian is already used by real estate agents and teams, anchored by Dubai brokerage Neo Realty. Their agents can now tap into a Voice Assistant that can help tackle administrative tasks on the go and that has been built with them in mind. The WhatsApp and SMS integration enables hands-free productivity while they drive between showings, from drafting emails and scheduling viewings to capturing client details and posting listings - all through natural language commands in 80+ languages including Arabic and English - the two prominent languages spoken in Dubai.Deep integrations with industry CRMs and Property PortalsThe just released Real Estate Mode integrates with leading UAE real estate tools so WhatsApp actions flow straight into the systems agents already use, including CRMs such as Pixxi and PropSpace, and property portals such as Bayut and Property Finder.Some Workflow Examples are:- Snap a pic of a business card, extract details, auto-draft a follow-up, and sync to CRM with notes- Create a viewing, confirm with the client via WhatsApp, and add it to Calendar with a Zoom or Google Meet link- Pull listing facts from Bayut or Property Finder into a into a ready-to-send message or email- Capture client feedback with a voice note and automatically refine property searches to find a better matchWhy Dubai, why Real Estate“Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, our Real Estate Mode is built around the specific tools, data, and workflows real estate agents already use,” said Tiago Alves, CEO and CoFounder of The Librarian. “Real estate agents in Dubai are a natural fit, they are always on the move and WhatsApp is their operating system. Dubai is one of the world’s most WhatsApp-centric markets, with more than 90 percent of the population using it.”Meet The Librarian at UNLOCKED26 in SingaporeThe Librarian team will be exhibiting at UNLOCKED26 in Singapore and CEO Tiago Alves will speak on the main stage about “AI Driving Growth: Real Estate x Proptech”. Attendees can experience Real Estate Mode live at the booth and see how WhatsApp-first workflows eliminate admin for agents.Event: UNLOCKED 26Date: February 4, 2026Location: GlassDome, SingaporeMore info: https://www.igloohome.co/events/unlocked26

Impact of Librarian on a Real Estate Agent’s Day

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.