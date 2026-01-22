Driven by Community: Autoland Jacksonville Celebrates Award-Winning Year

Autoland Jacksonville dealership

Autoland Jacksonville dealership steps into 2026 as the award-winner, reinforcing its values and dedication to customers across Florida.

We’re proud to serve Jacksonville as a dealership that cares for the community and plan to stick to this stigma in 2026.” — Andre Zaharchenya, the dealership's general manager

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new year gets underway, Autoland Jacksonville, a family-owned, used car dealership, is celebrating what has been one of the most remarkable years in its history. 2025 was a year defined by growth, community involvement, and an ever-stronger connection with the people of Jacksonville and the neighboring Florida area.

Autoland, pre-owned car dealership located in Jacksonville, which opened its doors on April 23, 2019, was founded as a family-run business focused on personal relationships and dedicated to providing sincere care and individual attention to each customer, differentiating itself from the impersonal experiences of large corporations and international car sales websites.

The dealership’s mission is to restore trust, transparency, and human touch to the car-buying experience for Florida drivers. In December 2025, Autoland Jacksonville deepened its community roots by supporting the charitable foundations. As part of a special charitable effort, the dealership transferred $100 from each car sold in December to either the Tim Tebow Foundation (Florida) or the Full of Love charity in Kenya, at the buyer’s discretion.

Since 2019, Autoland has built a solid reputation as one of Jacksonville’s most trusted names in the Florida used car market. The dealership’s integrity and customer-first approach have earned it recognition among the Jacksonville citizens, and it was honored with such awards as the 2025 Dealer of the Year from the Florida Independent Auto Retailers Association and the Customer Excellence Award from CarGurus platform.

A Family Business Rooted in Jacksonville Values

Founded by Andre Zaharchenya, Autoland Jacksonville has always been more than a dealership. It’s a community-driven business built on principles of honesty, transparency, and reliability. The dealer treats everyone who visits the car lot like family, ensuring that every driver who leaves Autoland with a car does so with confidence and peace of mind.

“We’ve always been part of the Jacksonville community,” said Andre Zaharchenya, the owner and CEO of Autoland Jax Corp. “Our customers have supported us from the very beginning, and we’ll always find ways to give back. The December charity campaign was more than fundraising; it was about living our values of family, community, and service. We believe every business has the power to uplift others. It doesn’t take much to start - connect with any charity foundation from this list today and extend a helping hand where it matters most.”

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, the Autoland used car dealer has ambitious plans for 2026 and beyond. The dealership is expanding its inventory of hybrid and electric vehicles, introducing technology-driven customer service tools, and strengthening its community partnerships. Additionally, new hiring initiatives will bring more local talent into the business, creating jobs in sales, service, and customer support.

As the dealership continues to grow, it remains true to the same principles that sparked its success. These values have helped make Autoland Jacksonville not just a place to buy cars, but also a local institution known for care, quality, and a commitment to society's needs. With a focus on community engagement and long-term customer support, Autoland Jacksonville has set the standard for trust and excellence in the local automotive industry in Florida.

About Autoland Jacksonville

Autoland Jacksonville is a family-owned and operated used car dealer serving Jacksonville and the surrounding Florida area. The dealership is dedicated to providing high-quality pre-owned vehicles, transparent financing options, regular maintenance and repairs for different brands and models, and award-winning customer service. To ensure confidence after every sale, the Autoland used car dealer provides free vehicle history reports, extended warranty options, and complimentary multi-point inspections with every purchase. These customer-driven policies have helped the dealership maintain consistently high customer satisfaction ratings and a 4.7-star Google rating from over 900 reviews.

