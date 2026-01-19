Safe Harbor Home Healthcare Emerges as a Leading Front-Runner in Quality Care Across Ohio

Safe Harbor Home Healthcare

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor Home Healthcare, a licensed home healthcare organization serving individuals with complex medical and behavioral needs across Ohio, has established itself as a leading provider of trauma-informed, patient-centered care since its founding in 2019. Safe Harbor Home Healthcare exists to restore stability, dignity, and hope through consistent, person-centered care. They create structured, supportive environments where individuals can build trust, gain confidence, and thrive with the guidance of compassionate, highly trained professionals committed to long-term success.

Founded by Carlos M. Johnson Jr., MPH, LPN, M-IV, Safe Harbor Home Healthcare addresses critical gaps in care for individuals requiring dependable, structured home healthcare supports. The organization serves individuals across the lifespan, including those with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, mental health disorders, substance use disorders, dual diagnoses, elderly individuals aging in place, and pediatric patients requiring home-based healthcare supports.

Safe Harbor Home Healthcare provides a comprehensive continuum of licensed services including Homemaker Personal Care, 24/7 caregiver supports, skilled and non-skilled home care, medication administration, and assistance with activities of daily living. The organization has licensed group homes, residential care facilities, transitional housing and stabilization-focused residential respite housing.

The organization operates under the guiding motto "Creating Safe Spaces for Clients, Families, and Staff to Thrive," which informs all aspects of service delivery and organizational culture. Safe Harbor utilizes evidence-based, patient-centered strategies that promote stabilization and safety rather than reactive approaches, allowing the organization to accept and effectively support high-acuity cases.

A multidisciplinary Senior Leadership Team ensures clinical integrity and regulatory compliance across all service lines. Monique Christian-Long, MLIS, serves as Director of Organizational Development, overseeing strategy and workforce development. Antynia Simms, MA, CHT, serves as Director of Operations, leading daily operations and service delivery. Shelia Johnson, RN, serves as Director of Health and Wellness, providing nursing leadership and clinical oversight.

In addition to direct care services, Safe Harbor Home Healthcare offers weekly in-office training including Basic Life Support, First Aid and CPR certification, and Medication Administration courses. These offerings support both internal staff and external participants, reinforcing the organization's commitment to clinical excellence and professional development within the home healthcare industry.

Safe Harbor Home Healthcare collaborates with case workers, guardians, and healthcare providers to ensure coordinated care delivery. All services are delivered in accordance with state regulations, payer requirements, and professional standards of care.

Media Contact:

Carlos Johnson

C.Johnson@safeharborhhc.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.