Burnt Out Party Girl Wine Blends Winemaking, Original Music, and Social Advocacy

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burnt Out Party Girl Wine, a wine brand operating under Thrive and Travel LLC, has established a unique position in the beverage industry by combining winemaking with original music and social advocacy. Founded by Dawn Burnett, the brand donates a portion of proceeds from every bottle sold to RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization.

The wine brand distinguishes itself through an original brand anthem titled "B.O.P. Girl," co-written with five-time Grammy Award winner Trae Pierce. This integration of music and lifestyle creates what the company describes as a multidimensional consumer experience that extends beyond traditional wine marketing.

Burnett's commitment to supporting RAINN stems from her personal experience as a survivor. This advocacy work represents a central component of the brand's mission, transforming personal experience into actionable support for survivors of sexual violence through commercial enterprise.

The Burnt Out Party Girl Wine brand reflects Burnett's diverse professional background. She brings credentials as a 26-time award-winning Web Series producer and host, three-time published author, and co-author with Jack Canfield. Her work as a contributing writer for Thrive Global and founder of the #SHERO Project for Arianna Huffington's platform demonstrates her engagement with media and advocacy initiatives.

As a seven-time published songwriter, Burnett has merged her experience in media, music, and entrepreneurship to develop a brand positioned for consumers seeking authenticity and social responsibility in their purchasing decisions. This approach represents a departure from conventional wine marketing strategies, incorporating storytelling and cultural elements into product positioning.

The brand operates from Orlando, FL, and maintains an online presence at burntoutpartygirl.com, where consumers can learn more about the wines and the advocacy mission supporting RAINN's work in combating sexual violence.

