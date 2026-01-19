Healthy Jeena Sikho & OXYMED Forge collaboration to Democratize Respiratory Care Across India

A professional collaboration is solidified with a handshake between a corporate representative and a 'Healthy Jeena Sikho' staff member, standing beside an OXYMED oxygen concentrator in a modern medical equipment showroom. Healing happens best at home. ?☀️ With over 4 Crore+ Safe Rental Hours, Healthy Jeena Sikho is the trusted choice for bringing hospital-quality care to your living room. Hand-in-hand for better health. ? We are proud to strengthen our partnership to bring you top-tier OXYMED respiratory solutions. At Healthy Jeena Sikho, collaboration means bringing the best medical technology closer to you.

India's Largest Medical Equipment Provider collaborates with Nation's Leading Respiratory Manufacturer to Deliver Healthcare Solutions to Lakhs of Families.

CHANDIGARH, PUNJAB, INDIA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy Jeena Sikho, India's premier home healthcare equipment provider , today announced a transformative collaboration as a channel partner with OXYMED, the nation's leading oxygen concentrator manufacturer commanding 70% market share. This strategic alliance combines Healthy Jeena Sikho's reach across 15+ cities with OXYMED’s cutting-edge respiratory technology to deliver world-class, affordable care to millions of Indian households.Addressing the critical need for accessible respiratory therapy—from post-COVID recovery to chronic conditions like COPD, this partnership aims to bridge the gap between availability and access.A Union of Complementary StrengthsHealthy Jeena Sikho brings a decade-strong community trusted by over 1 lakh patients across 13 cities, known for same-day delivery and 24/7 support. Since 2015, they have revolutionized medical equipment access, moving beyond transactional rentals to become partners in family health journeys.OXYMED contributes India's most advanced oxygen concentrator technology. Dominating the market with a 70% share, their devices are engineered for Indian climates and affordability, ranging from portable units to industrial-grade concentrators and CPAP/BiPAP devices.Breaking Barriers: The Real ImpactThis collaboration dismantles the geographic, price, and service barriers faced by patients in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Through Healthy Jeena Sikho's network, families can now:Access Premium Technology Locally: Walk into a store in cities like Jalandhar or Lucknow and try OXYMED equipment with guidance from trained biomedical engineers.Choose Flexible Ownership: Rent for short-term recovery or buy for long-term needs with transparent pricing and no hidden costs.Experience Genuine Support: Receive 24/7 assistance from professionals who understand both the equipment and patient recovery.Legacy of Trust & InnovationHealthy Jeena Sikho has touched over 100,000 lives and deployed 40,000+ respiratory units. Beyond rentals, they have educated over 1.5 million people through health content, fostering a community of informed care.OXYMED’s success stems from obsessive engineering. Their concentrators are designed specifically for India's heat, humidity, and dust, offering reliability that is crucial for critical home healthcare. This partnership ensures patients do not have to sacrifice quality for price.Strategic SynergiesDistribution Meets Innovation: OXYMED gains access to Healthy Jeena Sikho's trusted brand presence, while Healthy Jeena Sikho expands its portfolio with top-tier technology.Hyperlocal Expertise: Healthy Jeena Sikho's local teams understand community needs, complementing OXYMED’s manufacturing scale.Ecosystem Expansion: Integrating OXYMED concentrators creates comprehensive respiratory care packages, simplifying the patient journey.Leadership PerspectivesAlok Garg, MD, Medequip Healthcare Solutions (OXYMED):"We built OXYMED to solve India's respiratory care crisis. With Healthy Jeena Sikho’s hyper-local operations and 12 CoCo stores, we are uniquely positioned to boost OXYMED's direct-to-consumer presence. This is not just a business opportunity; this is reaching families who've been waiting for reliable technology at affordable prices. Their trust becomes our credibility."Saket Agarwal, Co-Founder, Healthy Jeena Sikho:"For 10 years, we've built something rare in Indian healthcare: genuine customer relationships. Partnering with OXYMED lets us extend that promise into respiratory care with technology we're confident in. Our customers deserve the best equipment without compromising on local support."Jatinder Agarwal, Co-Founder, Healthy Jeena Sikho:"We solved geography by being present in 13 cities. OXYMED solved affordability through engineering excellence. Together, we are solving customer confidence. When someone in Jalandhar or Ludhiana can walk into our store and access world-class respiratory equipment with expert guidance, healthcare truly becomes accessible."Looking ForwardThe integration begins immediately, making OXYMED products available across Healthy Jeena Sikho's network. Future phases include joint educational content, technology integration for data-driven oxygen management, and geographic expansion into 25+ cities by 2027.About Healthy Jeena SikhoFounded: 2015Headquarters: Chandigarh/New DelhiPresence: 13+ cities across North India, expanding pan-IndiaCore Business: Medical equipment rental and sales, home healthcare servicesKey Figures:1. 100,000+ customers served2. 40,000+ respiratory equipment units deployed3. 15 Lakh+ people educated through health content4. 4 Crore+ hours of safe equipment rental5. 5-star Google rating across 5,000+ reviewsCertifications: ISO Certified, MSME Certified, ResMed Authorized Distributor, MD-42 LicensedService Model: Same-day delivery, 24/7 support, professional installation, transparent pricing, flexible rent-to-own optionsProduct Categories: Hospital beds, oxygen concentrators CPAP/BiPAP sleep therapy devices , wheelchairs, patient monitoring systems, ICU setupsWebsite: www.healthyjeenasikho.com Contact: +91-9876978488About OXYMED(Medequip Healthcare solutions Pvt Ltd)Founded: 2015Market Position: India's leading oxygen concentrator manufacturer (70% market share )Core Business: Manufacturing and distribution of respiratory care equipmentProduct Range:Oxygen concentrators (5L, 10L models)Portable oxygen concentratorsCPAP/BiPAP devicesSleep apnea therapy solutionsAdvanced respiratory monitoring systemsMarket Reach: Pan-India presence with distribution across metro and tier-2 citiesInnovation Focus: Climate-optimized design for Indian environments, affordability engineering, emerging portable/IoT-enabled solutionsSpecialization: Sleep and respiratory disorder diagnosis and treatmentWebsite: www.medequip.co.in Industry: Medical device manufacturing, respiratory healthcare

