Social Links Launches AI Agent Security Platform to Combat AI Fraud Crisis

Social Links, a global OSINT and digital risk intelligence leader, has announced the launch of an AI Agent Security platform designed to stop AI-driven fraud

Only AI can stop AI agents on the dark side. It’s a critical fight for trust, security, and humanity’s chance to safeguard itself in an AI-dominated world.” — Ivan Shkvarun, CEO of Social Links

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Links , a global OSINT and digital risk intelligence leader , has announced the launch of AI Defender at CES 2026. It's an AI Agent Security platform under the DarkSide AI theme designed to stop AI-driven fraud, scams, deepfake abuse, and disinformation dead in their tracks before users even see them.This release addresses a critical shift in the threat landscape, where attacks have moved beyond infrastructure to target individuals directly through social media and messaging platforms. Sam Altman highlighted the problem of AI-driven fraud as a critical global threat. Social Links is stepping in to address the gap – recently Sequoia Capital identifies AI Security as an untapped opportunity.AI Defender is developed to address modern digital and human-centric cybersecurity risks, extending beyond classical infrastructure-focused cybersecurity players. The company has transformed a decade of investigative experience into AI agents that fight AI-driven crime, building the platform around three powerful modules:- Secure Frame, which guards screens to block scam links;- Detect Scope, which monitors social media for misinformation;- Investigate Trace, for deep OSINT analysis.Ivan Shkvarun, CEO of Social Links, explains: “Only AI can stop AI agents on the dark side, and this battle will reshape our digital future. It’s a critical fight for trust, security, and humanity’s chance to safeguard itself in an AI-dominated world. Our new platform forms the foundation for solving the critical problem of persistent identity in the AI era.”The product roadmap envisions embedding AI Defender capabilities from current devices like screens and phones to wearable devices like AR glasses, and ultimately into humanoid robots by 2035. Unlike traditional cybersecurity, this approach centers on securing the AI agent economy itself, solving persistent identity issues that, if left unchecked, could redefine trust in the digital age.“Social Links is launching AI Defender to fight AI-driven threats in real time. While the full scope of the AI Agent Gateway is a long-term vision, these capabilities are available now to anticipate the future,” the company stated.About the company:Social Links is a US-based Global HQ OSINT and digital risk intelligence leader. With more than 10 years of expertise in fighting global digital crime, it brings unmatched capabilities in analyzing digital footprints. This foundation has shaped the company's evolution into next-generation defense tools designed to secure companies' brand, assets, and people in the AI-Driven Era against Modern Risks.Social Links currently serves over 450 customers across more than 100+ countries globally.

