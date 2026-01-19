Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2026 to 2030, reaching $217.05 bn by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integrated pest management (IPM) market has been witnessing significant growth, driven by evolving agricultural needs and increasing challenges posed by pests. As farmers and stakeholders seek more sustainable and efficient pest control methods, the IPM sector is positioning itself for substantial expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this important industry.

Steady Expansion of the Integrated Pest Management Market Size

The integrated pest management market has seen impressive growth recently, with its size expected to climb from $143.64 billion in 2025 to $156.62 billion in 2026. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Factors driving this historical growth include increased dependence on chemical pesticides, challenges related to pest resistance, the growth of monoculture farming practices, rising crop losses due to pests, and early implementation of regulations promoting sustainable pest control methods.

Forecasted Growth and Future Market Size of IPM

Looking ahead, the integrated pest management market is projected to expand further, reaching $217.05 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5%. This anticipated rise is fueled by a growing preference for environmentally friendly farming techniques, wider adoption of biological pest control strategies, heightened investment in cultural and habitat management, development of pest-resistant crop varieties, and expanding government incentives encouraging IPM adoption. Key trends shaping the future market landscape include the shift toward eco-safe pest solutions, more widespread use of resistant cultivars, greater emphasis on habitat and cultural controls, increased employment of beneficial organisms for pest suppression, and integrated approaches combining multiple pest control methods.

Understanding Integrated Pest Management and Its Approach

Integrated pest management is a holistic strategy that focuses on minimizing pest damage over the long term by employing a combination of techniques. These include biological controls, habitat alteration, modification of cultural practices, and using pest-resistant plant varieties. The approach promotes strong plant growth and robust structures while prioritizing environmentally safe, bio-based pest control options rather than relying solely on chemicals.

A Rising Pest Population as a Key Growth Driver for IPM

One of the main factors expected to boost the integrated pest management market is the increase in pest populations driven by climate change. Warmer temperatures accelerate the metabolism and physiological processes of insects, causing them to eat more and grow faster. This heightened activity results in greater pest pressure on crops, necessitating effective management strategies. For example, the United States Department of Agriculture reported in February 2023 that pests cause 20% to 40% loss in crop yields annually. Plant diseases result in losses of about $220 billion each year, while invasive insects add another $70 billion in damages. Weeds also significantly affect global food production. Rising temperatures are therefore likely to escalate pest populations further, intensifying demand for integrated pest management solutions.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the integrated pest management market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments in IPM adoption and market expansion.

