Red Pitaya sees strong U.S. growth as quantum and photonics markets accelerate

Slovenian technology company reports that the U.S. now consistently accounts for more than 50% of revenue, reflecting trends in quantum and electronics trade

The United States is at the forefront of quantum technology development, and we're proud to be a trusted partner for so many pioneering organizations” — Mateja Lampe Rupnik, CEO of Red Pitaya

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Pitaya, the leading developer of compact, software-defined instrumentation and FPGA-based platforms for optical, photonics, and quantum research, has confirmed ongoing strong growth in the United States, with the U.S. market steadily representing more than half of the company’s global revenue in recent quarters.This reflects broader momentum across the industry, as quantum technologies move from laboratory prototypes to practical systems. Global public funding for quantum technologies now exceeds $42 billion, and, according to Precedence Research 2025 and McKinsey, the quantum sensing market is projected to reach about $1.3 billion by 2030. As quantum programs transition from academic research to pre-commercial systems, demand is growing for instrumentation platforms that are adaptable, long-lived, and free from vendor lock-in—areas where open, FPGA-based architectures provide a clear advantage. Red Pitaya has positioned itself as a critical enabler of innovation in these rapidly expanding sectors. Its credit-card-sized STEMlab boards , weighing just 100 grams (0.22 lb), support custom instrumentation for lasers, interferometry, spectroscopy, and quantum optics—replacing the need for bulky, expensive lab equipment. The company introduced its STEMlab Gen 2 platform in 2025, offering improved performance and new software capabilities for demanding test and measurement workflows.Red Pitaya's U.S. growth is supported by a dedicated U.S. office and ongoing partnerships with leading American technology companies, including Texas Instruments, PsiQuantum, Analog Devices, NASA, and LongPath.​"The United States is at the forefront of quantum technology development, and we're proud to be a trusted partner for so many pioneering organizations," said Mateja Lampe Rupnik, CEO of Red Pitaya. "Our open-source approach and the compact, accessible form of our boards allow engineers and researchers to accelerate experimentation and reduce time-to-market, whether they're working on quantum sensing, computing prototypes, or photonics/communication testbeds."Red Pitaya's footprint in the quantum sector spans leading companies across multiple modalities, including photonic, trapped-ion, neutral-atom, and superconducting quantum systems. The company's platforms are used by tier-one quantum players such as Xanadu Quantum Technologies, IonQ, PASQAL, Infleqtion, and Alpine Quantum Technologies. Red Pitaya's platforms deliver significant cost advantages over traditional instrumentation, making advanced quantum research accessible to a broader range of organizations.Red Pitaya will showcase its quantum and photonics solutions at SPIE Photonics West 2026 in San Francisco, January 20-22, at Booth 5542. Attendees can learn how Red Pitaya's open-source platforms are accelerating innovation in laser stabilization, interferometry, sensor experiments, and quantum control systems.About Red Pitaya​Red Pitaya accelerates industrial and scientific innovation with compact, open-source, high-speed signal acquisition and processing platforms. Used by more than 5,000 industrial customers worldwide, 1,500 universities, and 700 research institutes, its technology is trusted by innovators such as NASA and Apple and by leading research institutions including MIT, Stanford, and CERN. Over 150,000 engineers, students, and researchers have used Red Pitaya boards to bridge laboratory precision with industrial scalability, helping companies reduce time-to-market and build better products faster. Learn more at www.redpitaya.com

