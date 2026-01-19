Fishing Market Expected to Expand at a 6.4% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fishing industry has experienced significant growth recently, fueled by a variety of cultural and recreational factors. As interest in fishing continues to rise globally, the market is set to expand further, driven by new trends and technological advancements. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future prospects within this evolving sector.

Fishing Market Size and Growth Forecast Through 2026 and Beyond

The fishing market has shown robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $602.3 billion in 2025 to $639.59 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This past growth has been supported by a growing enthusiasm for outdoor activities, deep-rooted fishing traditions, development within local fishing communities, increased access to natural water resources, and the proliferation of small-scale fishing practices.

Looking further ahead, the fishing market size is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $820.73 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4%. This forecasted rise is attributed to a surge in demand for recreational fishing, heightened awareness of sustainable fishing methods, the rise of e-commerce platforms selling fishing gear, the expansion of fishing tourism, and innovations in fishing equipment technology. Key trends shaping the market include the growing appeal of sports and recreational fishing, the increasing preference for specialized fishing gear, a focus on environmentally responsible fishing, more organized fishing competitions, and the growth of fishing-related tourism in natural aquatic environments.

Understanding Fishing and Its Various Techniques

Fishing encompasses activities or commercial operations focused on catching fish. It includes various methods such as fly-fishing, baitcasting, spinning, trolling, and other techniques that involve using a person or a boat propelled by paddles, oars, or sails. These traditional and modern approaches highlight the diversity of fishing practices worldwide.

Aquaculture’s Role in Fueling Fishing Market Expansion

One of the primary factors driving growth in the fishing market is the expansion of aquaculture. Aquaculture involves the controlled farming of aquatic species such as fish, shellfish, and algae in freshwater or marine settings. This sector has been growing rapidly as global demand for seafood rises, supported by population increases and shifting dietary preferences favoring protein-rich aquatic foods. Since wild fish populations alone cannot sustainably meet this demand, aquaculture provides vital support by supplying feed ingredients, restocking natural fish stocks, and generating employment opportunities throughout the seafood supply chain. For example, in September 2025, the Australian Government, through the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry and the National Heritage Trust (NHT), launched the $302.1 million Climate-Smart Agriculture Program. This initiative runs from 2023–24 to 2027–28 and exemplifies government efforts to promote sustainable aquaculture development, further accelerating growth in the fishing market.

Asia-Pacific Set to Lead the Fishing Market Growth by 2026

In terms of regional performance, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the fishing market in 2025 and is poised to remain the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The fishing market analysis also includes key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global opportunities and market dynamics.

