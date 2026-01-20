InnoCSR Opens Two KOICA-Funded Good Bricks Factories in Nepal, Expanding Sustainable Construction Nationwide

The opening ceremony of two Good Bricks factories, funded by KOICA, takes place in Surkhet. Funded by KOICA IBS programme, and supported by Reserve Carbon, Good Bricks opens two new sites in Nepal. The Good Bricks System is a technology that produces low-carbon, non-fired, durable and affordable bricks.

InnoCSR marks the opening of two new Good Bricks factories in Nepal, funded by KOICA, to promote the adoption of low-carbon, eco-friendly brick manufacturing

We thank KOICA for their support, which enables these sites to directly deliver strong and affordable bricks to the area while eliminating high transportation costs” — Sam Yoonsuk Lee

SURKHET, NEPAL, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnoCSR marked the opening of two new Good Bricks factories in Santichaur, Surkhet and Rautgau, Jajarkot, strengthening Nepal’s transition towards low-carbon construction.The new factories were established in partnership with Reserve Carbon and funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency ( KOICA ), under its Inclusive Business Solution (IBS) programme, and aim to accelerate the adoption of low-carbon, non-fired, eco-friendly brick manufacturing in Province 6 and surrounding regions, where demand for sustainable and affordable construction materials is growing. Combined, the two factories would generate around one million bricks per month, translating to approximately 10 million bricks annually for the area.The opening ceremony welcomed representatives from key national and local institutions, including the Federation of Contractors’ Associations of Nepal (FCAN), the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), provincial and local government offices, members of the Good Bricks dealership network, community leaders, and development partners.During the event, attendees were introduced to InnoCSR’s Good Bricks System, accompanied by a guided factory tour and live demonstration, which showcased the Good Bricks’ clean production process and operational efficiency of the system.Speaking at the ceremony, Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR, highlighted the broader significance of the expansion.“We thank KOICA for their support, which enables these sites to directly deliver strong and affordable bricks to the area while eliminating high transportation costs,” he said.The KOICA-funded factories are part of a wider effort to promote climate-friendly industrial development in Nepal and contribute to the rebuilding of areas like Jajarkot, which was most impacted by the 2023 earthquake. By lowering entry barriers for local manufacturers, the Good Bricks model supports both economic resilience and environmental protection, particularly in areas vulnerable to air pollution and climate impacts.With factories now across the country, InnoCSR continues to scale the Good Bricks System in partnership with government bodies, industry associations, and development partners, contributing to Nepal’s long-term goals for sustainable infrastructure and low-carbon growth.

