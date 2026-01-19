GCC’s Supply Chain, Procurement & Contracts Conference Returns for Second Edition in Dubai, UAE on 13–14 May 2026

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Resources Network (TRN) is pleased to announce the GCC Supply Chain, Procurement & Contracts Conference 2026 , taking place on 13–14 May 2026 in Dubai, UAE, preceded by a one-day pre-conference workshop focused on practical capability-building and execution readiness across the energy value chain.Held under the theme “Advancing Intelligent, Resilient and Collaborative Supply Chains Across the Energy Ecosystem”, the conference will convene senior stakeholders to address the most urgent transformation priorities shaping supply chain, procurement, and contracting across the GCC energy landscape.Designed as a high-impact platform for senior leaders across oil & gas, power & renewables, utilities, EPCs, oilfield services, chemicals & grid infrastructure, the 2026 edition has been developed through extensive research calls and direct inputs from regional stakeholders—including NOCs, OFS, EPCs, utilities, and leading solution providers. The resulting program reflects the region’s execution realities and aims to accelerate measurable progress across the ecosystem through aligned leadership dialogue and actionable learning.A Program Curated for the GCC Energy Value ChainThe conference agenda has been shaped around the most urgent and recurring themes currently influencing supply chain and project delivery performance across the region, including:- Supply chain resilience and continuity planning amid geopolitical shifts, trade volatility, and demand acceleration- Localisation and ICV execution, with a focus on building scalable, bankable supplier ecosystems without compromising delivery- Contracts, governance, and risk allocation, strengthening post-award discipline, cash-flow protection, and dispute prevention- Digitalization and AI enablement, advancing practical use cases across procurement, logistics, and contract lifecycle management- ESG, sustainability, and green procurement, moving beyond optics toward measurable tracking, reporting, and supplier-driven impact- People, skills, and leadership for transition, addressing capability gaps and preparing leaders for AI-enabled decision-making environmentsThe program will feature opening plenaries, leadership panels, fireside conversations, interactive roundtables, case study breakouts, and curated solution showcase sessions, enabling delegates to translate insight into action and outcomes.Beyond Fundamentals: Exploring AI and Emerging TechnologiesWhile strengthening procurement fundamentals remains essential, the 2026 edition will also focus on how AI and emerging technologies are reshaping the GCC energy value chain—enhancing visibility, accelerating decision-making, strengthening governance, and enabling higher performance across supply chain, procurement, and contracts functions.Leadership Perspective“This second edition has been built around one clear signal from the market—leaders are looking for execution-led outcomes, not just conference conversations. The agenda is designed to move the region from AI curiosity to AI accountability, and from isolated initiatives to ecosystem-wide progress. This is a platform for continuous leadership and capability-building across the GCC energy value chain.,” said Davis Chandy, Chief Consultant & Founder at The Resources Network and Organizer of the event.For more information, visit: https://trn-supplychain.com/ Press ContactThe Resources Network (TRN)Email: enquiry@theresourcesnetwork.comWebsite: https://trn-supplychain.com/

