KFSHRC Board Approves Extension of Dr. Björn Zoëga’s Appointment as Chief Executive Officer – Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has approved the extension of Dr. Björn Zoëga’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer – Riyadh through 2030.Since assuming the role, Dr. Zoëga has played a central role in strengthening KFSHRC’s Centers of Excellence model and advancing organizational efficiency across its clinical, educational, and research functions. Under his leadership, the hospital has continued to enhance its operational performance, academic impact, and global standing as a leading tertiary and quaternary care institution.These efforts have further reinforced KFSHRC’s position among the world’s foremost healthcare and research centers, supporting its long-term mandate to deliver world-class healthcare outcomes and sustainable institutional excellence.The Board’s decision reflects its strong confidence in Dr. Zoëga’s leadership and in the executive team’s collective ability to advance KFSHRC’s strategic priorities and long-term ambitions.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

