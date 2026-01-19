MGTO offers free coach tickets for international visitors in Hong Kong from 20 January to expand international markets

MACAU, January 19 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) partners with the Hong Kong-Macao bus service operator to launch the special offer of free direct coach tickets from the restricted area of Hong Kong International Airport to Macao for international visitors (from beyond the Greater China region) who arrive in Hong Kong. Starting from tomorrow (20 January), the special offer aims to attract more international visitors for an extended journey to Macao, to expand international visitor markets.

Free direct coach service energizes intent to visit Macao

Following the offers of free bus tickets across the border in 2024 and 2025, MGTO collaborates with Hong Kong & Macao International Airport Transportation Service Company Limited (Macau HK Airport Direct) once again this year to provide free cross-border bus transport service for international visitors arriving in Hong Kong between 20 January and 31 December 2026. The offer is launched to energize international visitors’ intention to visit Macao and boost visitor arrivals from diverse markets, which will in turn foster Hong Kong-Macao twin-destination and multi-destination tourism.

Upon arrival at Hong Kong International Airport, eligible international visitors can complete the required formalities at the designated counter in the restricted area to obtain free one-way coach tickets for direct transfer from the SkyPier Terminal to Macao via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Spotlight special offer on various channels

MGTO and the service operator will roll out a series of online and offline promotions about the special offer via social media and in collaboration with airlines and travel agencies in different destinations. In tandem with the year-round calendar of local events and overseas promotions, the special offer is promoted to attract more international visitors to Macao for an experience of the latest “tourism +” attractions and facilities, in turn extending visitors’ length of stay and spending in Macao for more robust tourism economy.

Enquire service operator about ticket offer

Visitors can make advance bookings on the service operator’s official website. Within the offer period, they can enjoy free coach tickets for unlimited times. The special offer is subject to terms and conditions set by the service operator and the actual supply of seats. Free tickets are available within the limited quota.

Macau HK Airport Direct

Website: https://www.macauhkairportbus.com

Enquiry Tel (Hong Kong): (852) 3193 9188

Enquiry Tel (Macao): (853) 6567 0900

Email: cs@macauhkairportbus.com