Call for proposals by local parade groups and small and medium enterprises for the “2026 Macao International Parade” open from today

MACAU, January 19 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “2026 Macao International Parade” (hereinafter referred to as “Parade”) will be held on 29 March 2024 (Sunday). IC is now inviting all registered local associations, schools, small and medium enterprises (hereinafter referred to as “SMEs”) to submit proposals from today until 25 January, at 5:30pm. All interested local groups and SMEs are welcome to participate.

Since its first edition in 2011, the “Macao International Parade” has invited performing groups from around the world to team up with talented local artists. With distinctive costumes and styles, they lead residents and tourists to sing and dance in the bustling streets with a rich cultural atmosphere, highlighting the unique landscapes of the Historic Centre of Macao, promoting the concept of “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration”, facilitating an interactive exchange of culture and art.

In order to demonstrate Macao’s as an important window to the world during the Age of Discoveries, this year’s Parade encourages participating groups to highlight the essence of Macao as a “City of Sails”, express their creativity and showcase the charm of Macao’s cultural integration and innovation. This year’s parade route will start at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and finish at Praça do Lago Sai Van. Participating groups may join the Parade in four categories, including the “Themed Parade Group”, the “Artistic Parade Group”, the “Parade of Large-Scale Artistic Installations”, and the “Special Planning Parade”. In order to boost the engagement level of participating groups, a range of different prizes will be awarded this year.

In addition, a series of outreach activities will be held on the days prior to the Parade, in order to spread the festive atmosphere in the communities. Participants may choose to join the “Community Performance and Street Art Groups”, bringing different forms of culture and arts to local communities. Participants may choose to apply to participate in the opening and/or closing performances.

On the other hand, in order to encourage the participation of local SMEs in major events and enhance the influence of the Parade, IC will host the VIVA Carnival at the Anim’Arte NAM VAN on the day before and during the Parade. Local SMEs are invited to submit proposals for providing specialty food and drinks as well as various creative interactive experiences, aiming to transform the area into a major highlight aside from the main Parade activities.

Interested local art groups and SMEs can submit their proposals and relevant information to the Division of Recreational Activities of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, Tap Siac Square, Macao) from today until 25 January, at 5:30pm, indicating the following on the envelope: “2026 Macao International Parade – Call for Proposals by Local Parade Groups” or “2026 Macao International Parade - Call for Proposals by Local Small and Medium Enterprises for VIVA Carnival”.

More information about the registration can be obtained and downloaded on IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo.