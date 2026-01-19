Global Aircraft Engines Market Report 2026: Business Expansion, Key Development Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aircraft engines market has been witnessing consistent growth, driven by advancements in aviation technology and increasing air travel demands. This sector continues to evolve as innovations and environmental considerations shape future developments. Here’s an in-depth look at the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and key factors influencing the aircraft engines industry.

Steady Growth Forecast in the Aircraft Engines Market Size

The aircraft engines market is expected to grow steadily from $54.27 billion in 2025 to $56.06 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. This growth during the recent period has been fueled by expanding commercial and military aviation sectors, technological progress in jet and turboprop engines, increased production of fuel-efficient engines, the growth of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, and stricter government regulations related to aviation safety and emissions standards.

Projected Expansion and Future Market Size of the Aircraft Engines Industry

Looking ahead, the aircraft engines market is anticipated to continue its upward trend, reaching $65.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8%. Factors driving this growth include a rising demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission engines, expanding commercial air travel and air cargo operations, advancements in hybrid and electric propulsion systems, substantial investments in engine modernization and retrofitting, and the growing reach of global MRO and aftersales services. Key trends expected to impact the market include the integration of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and bio-kerosene, the development of electrification and hybrid-electric propulsion, adoption of digital twin technology and predictive engine maintenance, the use of lightweight materials and additive manufacturing, as well as advanced emission-reduction and NOx control technologies.

Understanding the Role and Types of Aircraft Engines

Aircraft engines serve as critical components of propulsion systems by generating the mechanical power needed to operate the aircraft. These engines typically run on fuels including jet fuel, aviation gasoline (Avgas), jet B, and biokerosene, supporting different propulsion methods depending on the aircraft design.

Growing Air Passenger Traffic as a Key Market Driver

One of the primary factors propelling the aircraft engines market is the rise in air passenger traffic, which measures the number of revenue-paying passengers transported by airlines over a given time. This increase is largely due to urbanization, with expanding urban populations boosting the need for air travel driven by improved economic conditions and enhanced connectivity. As passenger numbers rise, airlines are compelled to expand their fleets and update older aircraft to meet demand. For example, Eurostat reported that in 2023, passenger numbers grew by 19.3% compared to 2022, highlighting how increased air travel is fueling market demand for aircraft engines.

Regional Market Insights Highlight North America's Leadership

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aircraft engines market and is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

