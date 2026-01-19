Animal Produce Market Expected to Reach $6806.56 Billion by 2030, Exclusive Report from The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Animal Produce Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $5029.95 billion in 2025 to $5348.2 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal produce sector has experienced notable growth in recent years, driven by multiple factors shaping global demand and supply. As the market continues to evolve, it is expected to expand further, supported by emerging trends and changing consumer preferences. Below is an overview of the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key developments influencing this industry.

Strong Growth and Future Outlook for the Animal Produce Market

The animal produce market has expanded significantly, with its value projected to rise from $5029.95 billion in 2025 to $5348.2 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Historically, this growth stems from increasing worldwide consumption of animal-based foods, the broadening of livestock farming operations, wider use of animal by-products beyond food, greater presence of supermarkets and organized retail, as well as enhancements in cold chain logistics and storage facilities.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to maintain robust growth, reaching $6806.56 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.2%. This forecasted expansion is driven by a shift toward sustainable and traceable sourcing practices, rising consumer interest in organic and specialty animal products, growth in online sales channels, increased investment in precision livestock farming technologies, and stricter regulations promoting quality standards and animal welfare. Key trends shaping the market in the coming years include ethical sourcing and transparency in supply chains, rising popularity of alternative animal-derived goods, growing demand for premium and specialty products, a stronger focus on organic and natural production methods, and the expansion of online retail platforms for animal produce.

Understanding Animal Produce and Its Scope

Animal produce includes a wide range of products and materials derived from both live and deceased animals. These products serve various purposes, primarily for consumption, such as meat and dairy items, but also for non-food uses including clothing, accessories, and other applications. The category encompasses all substances obtained from animal bodies, forming a critical part of numerous industries worldwide.

Increasing Demand for Meat and Dairy Boosting the Animal Produce Market

A major force propelling the animal produce market growth is the rising demand for meat, dairy, and other animal-derived products. These products, sourced from animal bodies—such as flesh, milk, and similar items—are essential for consumption worldwide. For example, in February 2024, Meat & Livestock Australia reported that Australia set a new lamb production record in 2023, with output reaching 246,003 tonnes, marking a 12.05% increase compared to the previous year. This example illustrates how growing consumption of meat and dairy continues to fuel market expansion.

Key Regional Developments in the Animal Produce Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for animal produce. The market report covers several important regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each of these regions presents unique dynamics and opportunities, contributing to the overall global growth of the animal produce industry.

