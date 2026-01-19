The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Commercial Greenhouse Market is expected to grow to USD 62.56 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Expected to grow to $62.56 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The commercial greenhouse sector is rapidly evolving as more growers turn to protected farming methods to enhance crop yields and quality. This market is witnessing strong demand driven by shifting agricultural practices, technological advances, and changing consumer preferences. Understanding the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends offers valuable insight into where this industry is headed.

Commercial Greenhouse Market Size and Growth Outlook

The commercial greenhouse market has expanded significantly in recent years, reaching a size of $38.86 billion in 2025. It is projected to increase further to $42.92 billion in 2026, reflecting a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This positive momentum is largely due to the widespread adoption of protected farming systems, rising crop losses caused by climate variability, early acceptance of greenhouse vegetable production techniques, growing demand for premium crops, and limited availability of arable land.

Download a free sample of the commercial greenhouse market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5154&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong growth, reaching $62.56 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9%. Factors fueling this expansion include increasing investments in smart greenhouse automation technologies, mounting demand for sustainable food production methods, growth in commercial horticulture ventures, the rise of urban farming projects, and adoption of energy-efficient heating and cooling systems. Key trends shaping the market over this period involve expanding controlled-environment agriculture, wider use of high-performance greenhouse materials, commercial-scale protected cultivation growth, year-round crop production demand, and a focus on resource-efficient farming practices.

Understanding Commercial Greenhouses and Their Purpose

Commercial greenhouses are specialized structures used mainly for growing crops intended for commercial sale. Constructed from glass, plastic, or other transparent materials, these greenhouses allow sunlight to enter while protecting plants from extreme weather, pests, and diseases. This controlled environment supports higher crop yields and improved quality compared to open-field farming.

View the full commercial greenhouse market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-greenhouse-global-market-report

Rising Demand for Organic Food as a Market Catalyst

The increasing global demand for organic food products is a significant factor propelling the commercial greenhouse market forward. Organic foods are grown using sustainable and natural farming methods that limit synthetic pesticides and reduce food safety risks. Commercial greenhouses facilitate organic production by providing ideal climate conditions that minimize reliance on chemical inputs. For example, the Organic Trade Association reported that U.S. sales of certified organic products reached nearly $70 billion in 2023, marking a 3.4 percent increase over the previous year. This surge in consumer preference for organic goods is directly supporting the expansion of commercial greenhouse operations.

Regional Leadership and Growth Patterns in Commercial Greenhouses

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the commercial greenhouse market, reflecting its established agricultural infrastructure and advanced farming technologies. Meanwhile, North America is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments and innovations in greenhouse technology. The comprehensive market analysis covers all major regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/greenhouse-horticulture-global-market-report

Greenhouse Film Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/greenhouse-film-global-market-report

Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-greenhouse-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.