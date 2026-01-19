Analysis Report on Market Size, Share, and Trends of Agriculture and Forestry Services by Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Agriculture and Forestry Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow to $532.22 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agriculture and forestry services sector has witnessed notable expansion recently, driven by various environmental and economic factors. This market plays a crucial role in supporting sustainable practices and managing natural resources efficiently. Let’s explore the current market size, growth prospects, key drivers, leading regions, and important trends shaping this vital industry.

Strong Growth in Agriculture and Forestry Services Market Size

The agriculture and forestry services market has demonstrated robust growth over the past few years. Forecasts indicate that the market will increase from $378 billion in 2025 to $404.05 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This upward trend is largely fueled by the expansion of commercial logging activities, higher demand for construction timber, widespread development of forest management initiatives, increased adoption of reforestation programs, and the growth of rural forestry services.

Download a free sample of the agriculture and forestry services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9662&type=smp

Promising Expansion Outlook for Agriculture and Forestry Services

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to maintain its strong performance, reaching $532.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. This growth will be supported by a greater emphasis on sustainable forestry practices, the rising significance of carbon credit markets, ongoing investments in wood technology innovations, and the growing demand for forest conservation services. Additionally, climate-focused land management programs are expected to contribute significantly to market expansion. Key trends shaping the future include the wider adoption of sustainable forestry and land conservation, enhanced focus on carbon sequestration and climate-resilient forestry, the growth of timber certification and traceability initiatives, increased demand for premium wood products and processing services, and the rising use of professional forestry management and advisory solutions.

Understanding the Scope of Agriculture and Forestry Services

Agriculture and forestry services market growth encompass the management and control of agricultural and forest systems involving land, structures, and facilities that support the buying and selling of commodities and services. These services are essential for effective crop management, forest stewardship, land conservation, and carbon sequestration efforts aimed at preserving environmental health and promoting sustainable resource use.

View the full agriculture and forestry services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-and-forestry-services-global-market-report

Environmental Concerns as a Major Growth Driver in Agriculture and Forestry Services

One of the primary factors driving the expansion of the agriculture and forestry services market is the growing awareness and concern about environmental issues such as climate change, pollution, soil degradation, air and water contamination, greenhouse gas emissions, and declining soil fertility. These challenges have increased the demand for sustainable farming solutions that help minimize environmental impacts. Agriculture and forestry services assist farmers and land managers by offering strategies to reduce soil depletion, manage resources like water and chemicals efficiently, and adapt to climate-related changes.

Support from Sustainable and Organic Farming Practices Boosts Market Growth

For example, a report published in September 2024 by the European Court of Auditors highlighted that the European Commission targeted having 25% of the EU's agricultural land under organic farming by 2030, up from 10.5% in 2022. This shift towards environmentally friendly farming methods underscores the influence of sustainability goals in driving demand for agriculture and forestry services, further accelerating market growth.

North America Takes the Lead in Agriculture and Forestry Services Market

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the agriculture and forestry services market in 2025. The market analysis covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Agriculture and Forestry Services Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Biorational Pesticides Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biorational-pesticides-global-market-report

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pesticide-and-other-agricultural-chemicals-global-market-report

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pesticide-and-other-agricultural-chemicals-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.