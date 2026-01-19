Author Farah Wehbe Prepares to Release Her Debut Book, The Things I Didn’t Say

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book titled 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘐 𝘋𝘪𝘥𝘯’𝘵 𝘚𝘢𝘺 by Farah Wehbe is scheduled for release soon. The book shares a personal story about motherhood, caregiving, and the many thoughts and feelings that are often kept inside. Written in clear, simple language, the book focuses on real moments from everyday life rather than on advice or instruction.The story is based on the author’s own experience as a mother and follows how her understanding of parenting slowly changed over time.𝗔 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘐 𝘋𝘪𝘥𝘯’𝘵 𝘚𝘢𝘺 is written in short chapters, each named after an emotion. Instead of following a timeline, the book moves through feelings as they appeared in the author’s life. The story mainly centers on the author’s relationship with her youngest son, Hamoodi, who has developmental communication challenges.The book does not focus on medical details or explanations. It stays close to daily life and the emotions that come with it, including confusion, patience, fear, hope, and quiet love. Some moments are heavy, while others are gentle, but all are shared honestly and without exaggeration.𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆The book talks about what it feels like to care for someone while carrying many unspoken thoughts. It shows how caregiving can slowly change a person, often without them noticing right away. Feelings such as guilt, worry, and uncertainty appear alongside moments of strength and calm.There is no attempt to explain everything or to offer solutions. The story allows feelings to exist as they are, even when they feel unfinished or unclear.𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗜𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗿This book is written for adult readers. It may connect most strongly with parents and caregivers, but it is also suitable for anyone who has experienced responsibility for others or who values honest personal stories. The language is simple and clear, making the book easy to read without special background knowledge.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿Farah Wehbe is a Palestinian Canadian living in the United Arab Emirates. She has worked in diplomacy, where communication and understanding people from different backgrounds are important. She is also a mother of three. Her writing comes from personal experience rather than research or theory.The Things I Didn’t Say is her first book.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗪𝗮𝘀 𝗪𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻The book was written as a way to put private thoughts into words. Many of these thoughts were never spoken at the time they were felt. Writing became a way to keep a record of emotions, both for the author herself and for her children in the future. The book accepts that not every story has a clear ending.𝗔 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁Each chapter ends with blank or lined pages. These pages are included to give readers space to pause, think, or write if they choose. This feature supports the quiet nature of the book and allows readers to engage with the story in their own way.𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘐 𝘋𝘪𝘥𝘯’𝘵 𝘚𝘢𝘺 is currently in the pre-publication stage and is expected to be released soon.

