MentorCloud Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Amritkaal Mentors Movement inspired by Viksit Bharat @ 2047

GURGAON, DELHI, INDIA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gurgaon, India: MentorCloud , the world’s leading Human+AI mentoring and coaching platform, celebrates the 1st Anniversary of Amritkaal Mentors, a nationwide mentorship movement to democratize access to career and life mentorship for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs across India. The movement’s brainchild is our Founder & CEO, Dr Ravishankar Gundlapalli, who was inspired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision for Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and launched this movement on 12 January 2025, Swami Vivekananda's 163rd birthday, which is also celebrated in India as a National Youth Day.Over the past 12 months, experienced mentors from India and USA, from diverse disciplines such as, Engineering, Technology, AI, Entrepreneurship, Consulting, Manufacturing, Public Policy, Finance, and HR, have delivered talks to thousands of degree and engineering college students from 1,340 colleges across India. Over 85% of students who attended rated the sessions to be extremely relevant and valuable, with 1,482 students receiving certificates of attendance which they can now leverage in their job interviews.“Giving them the right vocabulary to discuss during their job interviews is one of the key objectives of the movement,” said Dr. Ravishankar Gundlapalli, Founder of the Amritkaal Mentors Movement, and Founder & CEO of MentorCloud.Speakers during the 1st year of Amritkaal Mentors included —Sadhguru (Founder of Isha Foundation)Ramesh Vaswani (Serial Entrepreneur and 1st batch of IIT Madras)Sanjeev Sharan (Head of HR from ZTE Telecom)Dr. Velumani Arokiaswamy (Founder of Thyrocare)Navi Radjou (Serial Author, Frugal Innovation Guru)Geetha Kannan (Ex-HR Head, Infosys)Dr. Manish Kothari (ISBR Business School)Geetha Murthy (Ex-HR Head, Collins Aerospace)MR Rangaswami (Founder of Indiaspora)Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan (Economist, Ex-McKinsey, Ex-JS in GoI)N Venkatesh (Silicon Labs)Gargi Biswas (Global Marketing & Communications, Torq Commodities)Ashish Lalwani (Financial Planner, Fintoo)Amol Agrawal (Mentor, Startup World Cup)Ravi RS Nadimpalli (Advisory Growth Product Manager, AWONE)Jai Prakash (Mentor from MentorIndia)Rajeev Deshpande (Global Solution Owner - SAP PLM, Mondelez International)MR Rangaswami (Midas Investor and Founder, Indiaspora Forum)Milind Padole (Managing Director, Affordable Robotic & Automation Pvt. Ltd)Badri Chitti (Consulting Director for Startups)Abhishek Chaudhuri (Consulting Partner for Business & Product Strategy)These world-class speakers delivered hour-long talks on Innovation, AI, Career Mapping, Interviewing Skills, Wireless Technologies, Personal Finance, Mental Health, Smart Manufacturing, India as Vishwa Guru, Crafting your 100-year life journey, Robotics, Unleashing your Shakti, Entrepreneurship, Skills for Employability, and many more."AmritKaal Mentors showcases true democratisation of mentoring and knowledge-sharing by ensuring every aspiring Indian youth has access to the wisdom of expert mentors from all over the world,” added Dr. Ravishankar Gundlapalli, Founder of AmritKaal Mentors Movement. "These sessions broke jargon, shared real experiences, and ignited the potential among our youth to propel our nation towards becoming Viksit Bharat by or before 2047."“Amritkaal Mentors is a powerful initiative democratizing knowledge by connecting learners with mentors—honoured to be part of it as a launching mentor.” said, Sanjeev Sharan, CHRO – Director HR at ZTE, one of the Mentors who delivered the opening talks.Geetha Murthy (Ex-HR Head from Collins Aerospace) added, “I am honored to contribute to the Amritkaal Mentors talk series by addressing mental health and hustle culture in support of India’s journey towards a Viksit Bharat.”One of the students remarked, “The session offered valuable perspectives on robotics, automation, and future career opportunities. It was both insightful and inspiring. Grateful to the Amritkaal Mentors Initiative for creating such meaningful learning experiences for students.”“It was an insightful webinar on wealth creation, long-term value thinking, and aligning skills with market needs. Grateful to Amritkaal Mentors and MentorCloud for enabling such meaningful learning,” added Tilak M. K., a student from The National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru.MentorCloud along with their key partners, Pod.ai, Become.Team, Verbinden.ai, have big plans for Amritkaal Mentors Movement in its second year. The movement aims to engage 100+ experienced mentors from leading companies and academic institutions to share their wisdom and career tips, and targets to reach 10,000 students from Tier 2/3/4 cities and towns. MentorCloud extends sincere gratitude to all the Mentors, Students and Partners who made the movement a huge success in its first year.About AmritKaal Mentors:Amritkaal Mentors is a nationwide movement led by MentorCloud, aimed at enhancing career and life mentorship accessibility for aspiring students, professionals, and entrepreneurs across our great nation, and support India's ambition to become a fully developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by or before 2047. For more details, visit https://www.amritkaalmentors.in/ About MentorCloud:MentorCloud’s Human+AI mentoring platform helps organizations to accelerate productivity, retention and future readiness of their workforce with the power of mentorship at scale. What sets MentorCloud apart is its unique fusion of human wisdom, empathy, and creativity with the intelligence and precision of AI-driven matching, adaptive learning journeys, robust analytics, and seamless enterprise integrations. This synergy enables organizations to create deeply human learning experiences fostering trust, collaboration, and creativity while leveraging AI to make it extremely easy for humans to learn from each other. For more details, visit https://mentorcloud.com/

