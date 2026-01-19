HIKARI's New Generation Intelligent Sewing Machines Steal the Spotlight at Garment Technology Bangladesh Exhibition HIKARI's New Generation Intelligent Sewing Machines Steal the Spotlight at Garment Technology Bangladesh Exhibition HIKARI's New Generation Intelligent Sewing Machines Steal the Spotlight at Garment Technology Bangladesh Exhibition

SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From January 14th to 17th, HIKARI made a grand appearance at the Garment Technology Bangladesh (GTB) exhibition - the International Garment Technology, Machinery, Apparel, and Accessories Show in Bangladesh. Following its 2026 Intelligent New Product Launch Tour: Bangladesh Station, HIKARI unveiled two flagship innovations: the AI-driven new-generation smart lockstitch sewing machine H9VⅢ and the new-generation smart double-needle sewing machine HT92VⅡ.Positioned in one of the prime exhibition areas along the main aisle, HIKARI attracted a continuous flow of visitors throughout the exhibition. A striking purple lineup of 38 HIKARI machines formed an impressive spectacle, drawing crowds from morning till evening. Mr. Wu Liangjie, Chairman of HIKARI, along with the staff, patiently explained the features and advantages of the new-generation intelligent sewing machines to attendees. Visitors and buyers not only observed the equipment in operation up close but also had the opportunity to experience firsthand the special Smart Thread Tension Technology developed by HIKARI.While AI-driven technological innovation holds great promise, its practical application in the sewing equipment sector requires careful consideration. HIKARI has proactively introduced the AI-powered smart lockstitch sewing machine H9VⅢ, earning high praise from numerous clients in Bangladesh. Another standout at the GTB exhibition was the new-generation smart double-needle machine HT92VⅡ, which vividly demonstrates HIKARI's technological strengths. Tasks such as corner sewing, which previously required skilled operators, can now be achieved even by beginners through the machine's refined operations. This significantly reduces the learning curve for workers and lowers training costs for factories, thereby enhancing overall production efficiency.During the GTB exhibition, leading professional media outlets, including Textile Today and Textile Focus, provided extensive coverage of HIKARI's exhibition booth and its advanced technological offerings. Several members of the local industry association, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), also showed keen interest in the HIKARI brand. They enthusiastically expressed their intention to explore deeper collaboration opportunities on-site.Consistently committed to special research and development in technology, HIKARI strives to empower its global clients with its proven technical expertise. The company aims to help more customers achieve steady improvements in production efficiency and looks forward to creating greater value for users worldwide in the near future.For more information, please visit the website: https://en.chinahikari.com/

