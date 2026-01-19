flynas Welcomes Its Latest Airbus A320neo to Fleet Featuring More Comfortable Seats and Extra Cabin Baggage Space

61st Airbus A320neo New Seats (1) New Seats (2) New Seats (3)

RIYADH , SAUDI ARABIA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- flynas , the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, announced taking delivery of its 61st Airbus A320neo, the latest addition to its fleet and the first flynas aircraft equipped with next-generation cabin and passenger seats, designed to enhance passenger comfort and care in the low-cost aviation sector, as part of the company's growth and expansion plan and in line with national objectives in the aviation and tourism sectors.The new aircraft arrived at King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh in January 2026. It features innovative seating and enhanced comfort, with a lightweight design that supports efficiency and sustainability. The 174 latest-generation seats were developed in partnership with Safran. These seats strike a perfect balance between style and innovative functionality, with high-comfort cushions and a generous 6-degree recline. Explicitly designed for medium-to-long flights of up to 7 hours, the seating advantages includes, integrated smartphone and tablet holders, high-speed USB Type A and C charging ports with a 60w output, larger and more versatile tray tables, a dedicated literature pocket, a coat rack as well as a premium class configuration in the first four rows, offering a wider pitch, adjustable headrests, and a middle seat blocker for optimized living space.In addition to the seating upgrades, the new aircraft features XL Bins, providing +40% more overhead space. This enhancement enables a more efficient boarding process and ensures passengers have ample room for their cabin baggage, further elevating the overall travel experience.Upgrading and expanding the fleet is in line with flynas growth and expansion plan, launched under the title "We Connect the World to the Kingdom", in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.Taking delivery of the latest A320neo aircraft raises the share of the next-generation model to 61 aircraft in flynas' all-Airbus fleet, which currently consists of 67 aircraft, including four A320ceo and two wide-body A330neo aircraft.flynas plans to expand its fleet to 160 aircraft by 2030, with its network growing from over 70 destinations to 165 and over 300 routes. Since 2018, flynas has ordered a total of 280 Airbus aircraft, making it one of the largest single-aisle aircraft purchase orders in the region.flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, and the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 2000 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, and in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

